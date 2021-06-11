Market Commentary

David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth|
Guest: Rebecca Harrison | Owner and Director at Lillies & LustLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
Tshepo Mahloele | Chairman at Takatso Consortium|
Chris Christodoulou | Aviation & commerce director at Christodoulou & Mavrikis Inc
Guests
André de Ruyter | Group CEO at Eskom
Nazmeera Moola | Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Roger Baxter | CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Niveshen Govender | COO of South African Photovolataic Association
Guest: Michael Fridjhon | International Wine Expert at Wine WizardLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lizz Meiring | null at South African actress and writerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Patrick Mathidi | Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital PartnersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Magda Wierzycka | Executive chair of SygniaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Siobhan Redford | Economist at RMBLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Shapiro | Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at SasfinLISTEN TO PODCAST