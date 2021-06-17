SA should urgently expedite economic reform

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: International Day of Yoga
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 05:10
Health department aiming to vaccinate teachers over ten days
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 05:46
PSL confirms postponement of promotion/relegation play-offs
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Baden Gillion - Sports Journalist at Sport24
Today at 06:10
How planning delays are having a knock-on effect for building contractors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan . - Building project manager
Today at 06:25
What's causing the backlog of building plan approvals?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Terblanche - Manager: Land Development, at the CoCT's Development Management Dept.
Today at 06:40
Everyday Xhosa [Impambano! ]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SAMA sounds alarm on slow vaccine rollout in third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Today at 07:20
Kids and Covid in the third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeremy Nel - Infectious diseases specialist at Wits University
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Ditau Interiors founder Nthabi Taukobong
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nthabi Taukobong
Today at 08:21
City Faves: Saying farewell to Raptor Room
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amy Lilley - Owner of Raptor Room
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:10
Social Relief of Distress fund
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wanga Zembe-Ngwenya
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Canadian tragedy: unmarked graves of hundreds of indigenous children
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wawmeesh Hamilton - Associate producer and syndicated columnist for Urban Nations at CBC Radio
Today at 10:30
JHB-CT migration. relocation company and edgar pieterse
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rene Steggman
Nobukhosi Ngwenya - Ambassador at One Young World
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Can he beat the lie detecting polygraph?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ben Lombaard - Director at LieTech Polygraph & Forensic Services
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid information in other languages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Tim Newman
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:46
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Music: Jeremy Loops
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
Latest Local
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Western Cape will soon halt elective surgeries, use more field hospitals - Winde CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde about the Western Cape government's response to the third wave of Covid-19. 17 June 2021 7:54 PM
Health Dept corrects false media report on vaccinating chronic patients under 60 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham gets clarity from the National Health Department's Dr. Nicholas Crisp following false media repo... 17 June 2021 5:36 PM
View all Local
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa's biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
View all Politics
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
Former Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza passes away from Covid-19 complications Ray White interviews Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council. 17 June 2021 1:22 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it's not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
View all Business
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on O... 13 June 2021 10:22 AM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
The Best Of The Money Show
Personal Finance - What should you teach your children about money?

17 June 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Small Business Focus - How to transfer skills to your leadership team so that YOU are not the business itself

17 June 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Medical Scheme, Profmed vaccinating its members and shares tips on dealing with Covid-19 third wave

17 June 2021 7:18 PM

Guest: Craig Comrie | CEO at Profmed 

Side Hustle : 7 things I do to help with mental fitness while building things & working

17 June 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle  

Tribute to Jabu Mabuza

17 June 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Jabu Mabuza | Ceo Initiative 

Market Commentary

17 June 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

Tribute to SA businessman, Jabu Mabuza

17 June 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha | National Spokesperson at Eskom |
 Nicky  Newton-King | former-CEO  at JSE | 
 Bonang Mohale - Independent non-executive chairman of Bidvest 

Young farmers trying to reach commercial statuses

16 June 2021 7:02 PM

Guest: Sinelizwi  Fakade | CEO at Rocky Park Farming Group

SA entrepreneurs' potential to relieve unemployment

16 June 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: Allon Raiz | CEO at Raizcorp

Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls'

Local Politics

Rampedi and Independent Media accuse health dept of 'cover up' in decuplets saga

Local

Digital Vibes charged 'grossly inflated' R1.1m for animated NHI mascot - Myburgh

Local

EWN Highlights

Facebook AI software able to dig up origins of deepfake images

17 June 2021 7:48 PM

Three-quarters of Gauteng education's R53.4bn budget to go to salary payments

17 June 2021 6:49 PM

Court rules Umsunduzi Municipality violated the Constitution over landfill site

17 June 2021 6:33 PM

