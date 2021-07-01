The private sector's voice on the decentralization of Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in increasing. What are the plans ?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide. 2 July 2021 5:14 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decison imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ian Nielsen, mayoral committee member for finance at the City of Cape Town. 2 July 2021 4:07 PM
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 2 July 2021 12:51 PM
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attem... 2 July 2021 11:46 AM
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator. 2 July 2021 3:01 PM
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'... Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev. 2 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
Switching to gas? Here's what you need to know about using gas in the home CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Ruan Smit, a certified gas installer about gas safety tips for the home. 2 July 2021 3:44 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
The private sector's voice on the decentralization of Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in increasing. What are the plans ?

The private sector's voice on the decentralization of Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in increasing. What are the plans ?

1 July 2021 6:21 PM

Guest: Stavros Nicolaou, Member of the Business for SA Steering Committee 


Personal Finance - Where can I get good information on investments?

1 July 2021 8:08 PM

Guest:  Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Small Business Focus - How to make your business more nimble

1 July 2021 7:39 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

School of Rock continues to "rock on" in SA

1 July 2021 7:21 PM

Guest: Leigh  Spaun  | Co-Owner at School of Rock 

Side Hustle - Marketing is more than social media

1 July 2021 7:10 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle  

The death of dining: sit-down restaurants will not survive alert lockdown four

1 July 2021 7:01 PM

Guest: Grace Harding | Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket 

Market Commentary

1 July 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

Collecting tax from shrunken tax base

1 July 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Edward Kieswitter | Commissioner  at South African Revenue Service 

How vaccine protectionism failed to fight Covid -19

1 July 2021 6:17 PM

Guest: Angelo Fick | Director of Research  at Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI) 

Shapeshifter - Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex.

30 June 2021 8:17 PM

Guest: Paul Behrmann | CEO and Founder at Payflex

Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate?

Local Lifestyle

Cape Town man wins R11m suit - 15 years after attack that left him paralysed

Local

'It's unacceptable' - Sama threatens legal action over unplaced intern doctors

Local

Three decades on, a generation of anti-apartheid fighters look back

2 July 2021 5:29 PM

Where does SA's COVID death toll rank among the worst-hit nations?

2 July 2021 4:55 PM

Zulu: Staggered payment of social grants will begin on 6 July

2 July 2021 3:54 PM

