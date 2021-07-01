The private sector's voice on the decentralization of Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in increasing. What are the plans ?

Guest: Stavros Nicolaou, Member of the Business for SA Steering Committee
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Leigh Spaun | Co-Owner at School of RockLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side HustleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Grace Harding | Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean BasketLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner PerspectiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Edward Kieswitter | Commissioner at South African Revenue ServiceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Angelo Fick | Director of Research at Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Behrmann | CEO and Founder at PayflexLISTEN TO PODCAST