Collecting tax from shrunken tax base

Guest: Edward Kieswitter | Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Guest: Prof Anton Harber | Founder of The Queen's Tears( Izintembezi zenkosikazi) whiskeyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nick Kunze | .. at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Esteani Marx, Head of Real Estate at LightstoneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa and Elmar Conradie | CEO at FlysafairLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Leigh Spaun | Co-Owner at School of RockLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side HustleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Grace Harding | Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean BasketLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner PerspectiveLISTEN TO PODCAST