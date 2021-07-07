Lockdowns decimated the hospitality sector. How should it recover?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Euro 2020: England beat Denmark in extra time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Per Thiemann
Today at 17:05
Update with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Zuma goes to prison
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:45
SATSA initiative to get double vaxed Brits to holiday in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Frost
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report. 8 July 2021 1:12 PM
Taxi violence: 'What happened in last 48 hours is heart-breaking' Refilwe Moloto interviews Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at the Western Cape Government. 8 July 2021 9:54 AM
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report. 8 July 2021 1:12 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Lockdowns decimated the hospitality sector. How should it recover?

Lockdowns decimated the hospitality sector. How should it recover?

7 July 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Lee-Anne Bac | Director for tourism and travel at BDO 


Shapeshifter - Rob Hersov, Chairman and CEO of Invest Africa

7 July 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Rob  "Chief" Hersov  | Founder & Chairman at Invest Africa 

Consumer Ninja - Business interruption: Insurance sector stalls on claims while making super profits

7 July 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

Business Unusual - China's expansion may come at a cost, will the world be willing to pay?

7 July 2021 7:27 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 

Cape Wine Academy is offering a free wine course to hospitality employees looking to upskill during the lockdown

7 July 2021 7:08 PM

Guest: Heidi Duminy | Cape Wine Master & Principal of the Cape Wine Academy  at Cape Wine Academy 

Risks remains elevated for banks as 2021

7 July 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Kokkie Kooyman | Executive Director & Portfolio Manager  at Denker Capital | 

Market Commentary

7 July 2021 6:42 PM

Guest: Patrick Mathidi | Head of Equities  at Aluwani Capital Partners 

Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) under Lever 4 finally continues

7 July 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: Cas Coovadia | CEO at Business Unity SA 

Other People’s Money, Rich Mnisi, fashion designer

7 July 2021 1:41 PM
Investment School - How do you assess if selling a stock was a good or bad decision.

6 July 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital 

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA yet, says infectious disease expert

8 July 2021 4:12 PM

FUL: Jacob Zuma’s jailing a bright day for SA’s constitutional democracy

8 July 2021 3:43 PM

Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith facing more charges linked to Bosasa corruption

8 July 2021 2:56 PM

