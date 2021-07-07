Consumer Ninja - Business interruption: Insurance sector stalls on claims while making super profits

Best of CapeTalk
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TikTok Myth or Truth: Will Lettuce water put you to sleep?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Health: South Africa’s vaccine missteps and what needs to be done now
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Prof Martin Veller - Former Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of the Witwatersrand
Prof Martin Veller - Former Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 05:10
TERS payments during level 4
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 05:46
Impact of taxi violence on the transformation vision for Bellville CBD
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Warren Hewitt - Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership
Warren Hewitt - Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership
Today at 06:25
Plea for sheltering for clinic visitors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Derek Antonio Serra - Chairperson at Bothasig Residents Association
Derek Antonio Serra - Chairperson at Bothasig Residents Association
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : [digitisation of sports marketing]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Mandla Hermanus - Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
Mandla Hermanus - Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
Today at 07:20
Taxi violence on the rise again?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Leanne de Bassompierre
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How the Zuma stalemate might have been resolved
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Andre Vlok - Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist at ...
Andre Vlok - Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist at ...
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prof Dilip Menon
Prof Dilip Menon
Today at 09:15
SA sportspeople and vaccinations. The argument for getting our sports heroes vaxxed
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Wynona Louw - Sports scientist and Rugby Writer at Cape Times
Wynona Louw - Sports scientist and Rugby Writer at Cape Times
Today at 09:40
Eswatini protests – what is happening in the country?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:20
Motorcycle Safety Institute of SA - Go easy on scooter delivery people
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Hein Jonker - Editor & Chief Instructor at Bike Talk, Motorcycle Magazine, Academy And Events
Hein Jonker - Editor & Chief Instructor at Bike Talk, Motorcycle Magazine, Academy And Events
Today at 10:30
Stop the killer robots
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Gugu Dube - Researcher and spokesperson at Stop Killer Robots campaign
Gugu Dube - Researcher and spokesperson at Stop Killer Robots campaign
Today at 11:05
The end of the five day week
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Dr Morne Mostert
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Dr Morne Mostert
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 17:05
Update with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
