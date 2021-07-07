Consumer Ninja - Business interruption: Insurance sector stalls on claims while making super profits

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TikTok Myth or Truth: Will Lettuce water put you to sleep?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Health: South Africa’s vaccine missteps and what needs to be done now
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Martin Veller - Former Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 05:10
TERS payments during level 4
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 05:46
Impact of taxi violence on the transformation vision for Bellville CBD
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Warren Hewitt - Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership
Today at 06:25
Plea for sheltering for clinic visitors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derek Antonio Serra - Chairperson at Bothasig Residents Association
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : [digitisation of sports marketing]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandla Hermanus - Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
Today at 07:20
Taxi violence on the rise again?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How the Zuma stalemate might have been resolved
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Vlok - Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist at ...
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon
Today at 09:15
SA sportspeople and vaccinations. The argument for getting our sports heroes vaxxed
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynona Louw - Sports scientist and Rugby Writer at Cape Times
Today at 09:40
Eswatini protests – what is happening in the country?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:20
Motorcycle Safety Institute of SA - Go easy on scooter delivery people
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hein Jonker - Editor & Chief Instructor at Bike Talk, Motorcycle Magazine, Academy And Events
Today at 10:30
Stop the killer robots
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gugu Dube - Researcher and spokesperson at Stop Killer Robots campaign
Today at 11:05
The end of the five day week
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 17:05
Update with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments' Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler 7 July 2021 8:52 PM
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
At 11.40pm Zuma leaves Nkandla to hand himself in to police custody After hours of speculation, a convoy of cars left the Nkandla compound and the Jacob Zuma Foundation tweeted a statement. 8 July 2021 12:21 AM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect. 7 July 2021 1:46 PM
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma? Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan. 7 July 2021 12:34 PM
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Surprise! Surprise! Research shows insurers cashed in on the Covid-19 pandemic Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 7 July 2021 6:15 PM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
