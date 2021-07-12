Local currency weakens to lowest level against the US dollar in two months

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane Guests Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...

How to maximise the SANDF effectively

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane Guests Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto Guests Erin Bates - Political and Legal Journalist

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto Guests Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)

What would a state of emergency entail?

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto Guests Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak

Tech Tuesday : Tiktok can animate photos of long lost relatives

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto Guests Zanele Khomo - Chief Growth Officer at the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry

BIG INTERVIEW: The cost of protest to Durban

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto Guests Jasmine Opperman - Independent analyst on terrorism

What is happening with SADC troop deployment to Cabo Delgado?

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto Guests Joanne Alberts - End of life doula

Why end of life doulas and bereavement counselling is sorely needed

The Credit Ombud says we need to pay our bills on time

Lee Soobrathi - Credit Ombudsman's head of case management and dispute resolution

