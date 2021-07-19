Tech with Toby: Electric skateboards

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SACC proposes amnesty period as police urge looters to handover stolen goods Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana about the proposal made by the South African Council of Churche... 19 July 2021 7:14 PM
WC govt to vaccinate social development sector - including ECD staff - this week The Western Cape Government says it is ready to roll out vaccinations in the social development sector. 19 July 2021 4:54 PM
Local eco-warrior Loretta Waterboer wins award for recycling impact CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to recycling advocate Loretta Waterboer about her community recycling initiative in Fisantekraal. 19 July 2021 3:46 PM
View all Local
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Jacob Zuma's corruption trial. 19 July 2021 2:14 PM
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth Ray White talks to EWN reporter Kayllyn Palm about the ongoing taxi-related violence in Cape Town. 19 July 2021 1:52 PM
View all Politics
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel. 19 July 2021 6:42 PM
View all Business
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Tech with Toby: Electric skateboards

Tech with Toby: Electric skateboards

19 July 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Business Book feature - Hijackers on Board by Cynthia Stimpel

19 July 2021 8:11 PM

Guest: Cynthia  Stimpel  | SAA's former group treasurer and author of Hijackers on Board  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is destroying looted goods advisable ?

19 July 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Tracey Gilmore | Co-Founder at The Clothing Bank 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What Moody's downgrade on municipalities mean for both households and businesses

19 July 2021 7:04 PM

Guest: Karen Heese | Economist Municipal IQ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

19 July 2021 6:40 PM

Guest: Siboniso Nxumalo | Portfolio  at Old Mutual Investment Group 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA riots - does force majeure apply?

19 July 2021 6:30 PM

Guest: Michael  Straeuli  | Partner at Webber Wentzel 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The enormity of rebuilding anew after last week's unrest

19 July 2021 6:25 PM

Guests: Micheal  Lawrence  | Executive Director  at National Clothing Retail Federation and Riaz Kader | COO at Arrowhead Properties 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money: Themba Maseko, Former Former CEO of the (GCIS)

12 July 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Themba Maseko | Former CEO of GCIS  & author of For My Country at 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature - Belonging: The Secret Code of Elite Teams by Owen Eastwood

12 July 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Owen Eastwood |  Performance Coach and Author of Belonging  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Foreign Direct Investment squirms over riots and security concerns in SA

12 July 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Peter Attard Montalto | Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth

Local Politics

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

Business Lifestyle Opinion Politics

Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Zuma entitled to compassionate leave to attend brother’s funeral

19 July 2021 7:52 PM

Mango employees left disgruntled as govt mum on salary payments

19 July 2021 7:03 PM

Sassa pay points resume on Monday after being interrupted by riots, looting

19 July 2021 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA