Market Commentary

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:15
On the couch - Rooibos the next big sports drink?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Simeon Daviess
Today at 13:35
Book Club - TA Willig (South African author but she will be joining us from Malta)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
TA Willig
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Alopecia
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Irene Mclachlan
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rene Schoenmaker
Today at 15:20
Best of tourism in Africa and Antarctic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gabriella Gentil
Today at 15:40
Author Karen Jennings long-listed for Booker Prize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Jennings
Today at 15:50
World scientists warn climate tipping point imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 16:05
Rassie Erasmus video about first Test against British & Irish Lions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorpe - Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:47
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet "Jules" Harding
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Malone
Aziza Malone
Today at 17:05
ANC members lodged ‘boast posts’ on Whatsapp after looting and truck hijackings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Joan Armatrading's first online concert streamed this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joan Armatrading
Today at 17:45
Music: Elvis Blue releases his new album
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
View all Local
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job? Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA. 29 July 2021 3:17 PM
12 Twitter accounts found to be instigators of violence during SA unrest - CABC Lester Kiewit talks to Stuart Jones at CABC as well as Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa who denies his involvement. 29 July 2021 12:06 PM
View all Politics
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
View all Business
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist) Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist surfer. 28 July 2021 8:34 AM
Economics of Olympics: 'Usually benefits overstated and costs underestimated' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at University of Pretoria Prof Heinrich Bohlmann. 28 July 2021 6:29 AM
View all Sport
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all Africa
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

29 July 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Beauty and the Beast: The perils of technology superseding ideas.

29 July 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Mike Abel | Co-Founder at M&C Saatchi Abel 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle - Why hobbies for adults are crucial to happiness

29 July 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Rich Mulholland | Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery Life clients can now get lower premiums if vaccinated against Covid-19

29 July 2021 7:02 PM

Guest:   Riaan  van Reenen | CEO at Discovery Life 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anglo American unveils special dividend and share buy-back

29 July 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Mark Cutifani | CEO at Anglo American 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Potato Industry Under Threat

28 July 2021 7:04 PM

Guest: Bruce Sanday | CEO  at Nature's Garden 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nearly 1000 businesses closures in South Africa in the first half of 2021

28 July 2021 6:55 PM

Guest: Saul Levin |  Executive Director at Tips  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

28 July 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance minister Tito Mboweni announces R38.8 billion worth of economic support

28 July 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Nazmeera  Moola | Head of SA InvestmTito Mboweni | SA's Finance Minister  ents at Ninety One  and Alex Gwala | Partner For Business Tax at Deloitte and 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School - The Dark Side of the ETF

27 July 2021 8:05 PM

Guest::Gary  Booysen | Director at Rand Swiss 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Golden Arrow bus driver hit by stray bullet in N2 shooting

30 July 2021 11:59 AM

Govt sure it will have enough COVID vaccine doses to meet country's needs

30 July 2021 11:33 AM

Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital

30 July 2021 11:24 AM

