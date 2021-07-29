Market Commentary

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:15
On the couch - Rooibos the next big sports drink?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Simeon Daviess
125
Today at 13:35
Book Club - TA Willig (South African author but she will be joining us from Malta)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
TA Willig
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Alopecia
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Irene Mclachlan
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rene Schoenmaker
Today at 15:20
Best of tourism in Africa and Antarctic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gabriella Gentil
Today at 15:40
Author Karen Jennings long-listed for Booker Prize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Jennings
Today at 15:50
World scientists warn climate tipping point imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 16:05
Rassie Erasmus video about first Test against British & Irish Lions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorpe - Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:47
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet "Jules" Harding
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Malone
Aziza Malone
Today at 17:05
ANC members lodged ‘boast posts’ on Whatsapp after looting and truck hijackings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Joan Armatrading's first online concert streamed this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joan Armatrading
Today at 17:45
Music: Elvis Blue releases his new album
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
