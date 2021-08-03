Investment School - The Diversified Portfolio for the Rewired Investor”

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Finance: How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke - Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate at ....
Today at 05:10
Schools experiencing problems with maintaining social distancing
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Today at 05:46
SMME's account for 89% of businesses hit by recent civil unrest
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lings Naidoo - Director at Redflank
Today at 06:25
iFearLESS app provides access to safety by just shaking or dropping your phone
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Brown - executive at iFearLess
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday:
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chiravadee Khunsub
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Where our municipalities are falling short
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Allan - Managing director at Municipal IQ
Today at 07:20
ANC approach SAPS about Sea Point anti-poor "cabal"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
PANEL: Having difficult conversations with loved ones
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Vlok - Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist at ...
Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
Today at 08:21
Panel continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:15
Promoting optimal dental and oral health for children in need – where to go
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gino Sedres - Chef and recipe Developer at Daily Dish
Nicoline Potgieter - President at Paedodontic Society of South Africa (PSSA)
Today at 09:41
Phoenix Massacre
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quinton Kippen
Today at 10:05
History of: Moppies & cultural songs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melvyn Mathewws
Anwar Gambeeno
Today at 10:30
Balancing responsibilities to continue learning & teaching with keeping students safe in school
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Debra Sheperd - Economist and lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch
Today at 11:05
Local Goverment elections date confirmed
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dawie Scholtz- Independent Elections Analyst
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group. 3 August 2021 8:32 PM
Landmark 'name and shame' rape case due before courts next week Pippa Hudson talks to Advocate Bronwyn Pithey about the landmark case known as Booysen vs Dolley, due before the courts next week. 3 August 2021 3:04 PM
View all Local
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe. 3 August 2021 6:54 PM
9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war Refilwe Moloto talks to Rob Bisset, chair of the Kraaifontein CPF about the latest shooting in Scottsdene. 3 August 2021 11:15 AM
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
View all Politics
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
View all Business
Why cashing in retirement fund due to Covid crunch needs to be managed with care Mandy Wiener speaks to Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork at Momentum Corporate about the benefit of umbrella funds. 3 August 2021 1:14 PM
4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. 3 August 2021 10:58 AM
6 tips to look after your skin while wearing a mask Refilwe Moloto talks to dermatologist Dr Nomhelo Gantsho about how to prevent breakouts and discomfort while wearing masks. 3 August 2021 10:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika. 3 August 2021 1:04 PM
View all Sport
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Investment School - The Diversified Portfolio for the Rewired Investor”

Investment School - The Diversified Portfolio for the Rewired Investor”

3 August 2021 8:03 PM

Guest: Joseph Busha | Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Logistic system that works in South Africa

3 August 2021 7:07 PM

Guest: Arnoux  Mare | Founder  at Innovative Solutions Group 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IMF nations approve record $650bn to aid virus fight - the bulk of that money might go to rich countries

3 August 2021 6:57 PM

Guest: Isaah  Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

3 August 2021 6:40 PM

Guest:: Norman Mackechnie | Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sars' Criminal and Illicit Economy Activities division traces VBS money to a Limpopo businessman

3 August 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Pauli Van Wyk | Journalist with Scorpio  at Daily Maverick 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - SuperSaver Julia

3 August 2021 2:12 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature: Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World by Ian Goldin

2 August 2021 7:45 PM

Guest: Prof Ian Goldin  | Author and Professor of Globalisation and Development at Oxford 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The problems which will follow if the now complete Medupi starts operating

2 August 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech with Toby

2 August 2021 7:17 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vukani Mngxati: SA Needs to grapple seriously with problems that are delaying economic growth

2 August 2021 7:12 PM

Guest: Vukani  Mngxati | CEO at Accenture in Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income

Business Politics

That's way more than 10%... generous customer gives Simply Asia staff R6000 tip

Local

EWN Highlights

New York to introduce vaccine pass for restaurants, gyms, shows

3 August 2021 8:46 PM

Kimberley man arrested for being in possession of dagga worth R700k

3 August 2021 8:42 PM

Steenhuisen: There must be consequences for damage, deaths from KZN unrest

3 August 2021 7:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA