Investment School - The Diversified Portfolio for the Rewired Investor”

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Finance: How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke - Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate at ....
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke - Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate at ....
125
Today at 05:10
Schools experiencing problems with maintaining social distancing
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
125
Today at 05:46
SMME's account for 89% of businesses hit by recent civil unrest
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lings Naidoo - Director at Redflank
Guests
Lings Naidoo - Director at Redflank
125
Today at 06:25
iFearLESS app provides access to safety by just shaking or dropping your phone
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Brown - executive at iFearLess
Guests
Michael Brown - executive at iFearLess
125
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday:
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chiravadee Khunsub
Guests
Chiravadee Khunsub
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Where our municipalities are falling short
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Allan - Managing director at Municipal IQ
Guests
Kevin Allan - Managing director at Municipal IQ
125
Today at 07:20
ANC approach SAPS about Sea Point anti-poor "cabal"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
PANEL: Having difficult conversations with loved ones
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Vlok - Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist at ...
Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
Guests
Andre Vlok - Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist at ...
Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
125
Today at 08:21
Panel continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 09:15
Promoting optimal dental and oral health for children in need – where to go
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gino Sedres - Chef and recipe Developer at Daily Dish
Nicoline Potgieter - President at Paedodontic Society of South Africa (PSSA)
Guests
Gino Sedres - Chef and recipe Developer at Daily Dish
Nicoline Potgieter - President at Paedodontic Society of South Africa (PSSA)
125
Today at 09:41
Phoenix Massacre
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quinton Kippen
Guests
Quinton Kippen
125
Today at 10:05
History of: Moppies & cultural songs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melvyn Mathewws
Anwar Gambeeno
Guests
Melvyn Mathewws
Anwar Gambeeno
125
Today at 10:30
Balancing responsibilities to continue learning & teaching with keeping students safe in school
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Debra Sheperd - Economist and lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch
Guests
Dr Debra Sheperd - Economist and lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch
125
Today at 11:05
Local Goverment elections date confirmed
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dawie Scholtz- Independent Elections Analyst
Guests
Dawie Scholtz- Independent Elections Analyst
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up