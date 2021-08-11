A2X Markets waving a magic wand to attract more blue-chips companies on the platforms

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
Ashton Bridge: A South African Feat of Engineering
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Bhekisipho Twala
Today at 16:20
TADA Theatres: Request for a new government lockdown strategy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cornelia Faasen - Director at NGO Tada Theatre and Dance Alliance
Today at 16:55
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The implications of Viewfinder access to police disciplinary hearing tapes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 17:20
The Zambia Elections: Hakainde Hichilema wins by a landslide
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Greg Mills
Today at 17:45
Taliban's new regime in Afghanistan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Beaver
Latest Local
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Visit your doctor for early detection of illnesses, even during Covid pandemic Mandy Wiener talks to Momentum Disability Claims Manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa about critical illness and disability benefits. 17 August 2021 2:49 PM
Bus travelling from Cape Town to Mthatha overturns, killing 30 people Mandy Wiener interviews Unathi Binqose, Provincial Transport spokesperson. 17 August 2021 1:14 PM
View all Local
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Cape Town family struggled to prove vaccination status for international travel John Maytham hears from Capetonian Shaun and the health department's Dr Lesley Bamford explains the rules currently in place. 16 August 2021 11:01 AM
Got a SARS letter of demand? Respond ASAP or face having bank account debited John Maytham talks to Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager, Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa. 16 August 2021 8:15 AM
View all Politics
Foreign exchange in a post-Covid world Businesses are changing their foreign exchange hedging strategies. What does that mean for banks and their FX sales teams? 17 August 2021 2:39 PM
Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro talks to Reflwe Moloto. 17 August 2021 8:33 AM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Ashton Arch Bridge: How to slide an 8000-ton bridge 23-metres into place Lester Kiewit interviews Leiton Chan, Construction Manager at Haw & Inglis, the team behind the new Ashton Arch Bridge. 17 August 2021 10:50 AM
Free coding coding course for students - 'Jobs in this space on the increase' Dylan Richts, Head of Partnerships at WeThinkCode chats to Refilwe Moloto about this wonderful opportunity for young people. 17 August 2021 8:56 AM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
View all Sport
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of markets, hikes, and great music in and around the Mother City this weekend. 14 August 2021 7:25 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021 Listen to John's three book picks for the week. 13 August 2021 5:09 PM
View all Entertainment
'Americans wasted trillions on Afghan military – they just faded' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits University. 17 August 2021 2:09 PM
US to investigate Elon Musk's 'Tesla' Autopilot system 5 years after fatal crash Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 17 August 2021 1:08 PM
Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro talks to Reflwe Moloto. 17 August 2021 8:33 AM
View all World
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
View all Africa
We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal. 17 August 2021 3:56 PM
'Americans wasted trillions on Afghan military – they just faded' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits University. 17 August 2021 2:09 PM
'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 August 2021 12:25 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
A2X Markets waving a magic wand to attract more blue-chips companies on the platforms

A2X Markets waving a magic wand to attract more blue-chips companies on the platforms

11 August 2021 7:01 PM

Guest: Kevin Brady | CEO at A2X Markets


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

DGB acquires 105 year-old Backsberg Family Wines

12 August 2021 7:22 PM

Guest: Tim Hutchinson | Group CEO at DGB 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Hard work + luck ? success

12 August 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cashbuild continues to build an empire

12 August 2021 6:49 PM

Guest: Werner De Jager | CEO at Cashbuild 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

12 August 2021 6:45 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner at Korner Perspective 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN's fintech venture with Sanlam. Personal Finance: Investing in big trends

12 August 2021 6:41 PM

Guest: Ralph  Mupita | CEO at MTN Group 

Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group, talked to Bruce Whitefield about their results and their venture to create an insurance start-up with Sanlam. Pavlo Phitidis founder at Aurik Business Accelerator discusses business valuation. Then Personal finance advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains reliable ways to invest in big trends without taking excessive risk

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank interims : SA's fifth largest bank by market cap is set to pay out dividends

11 August 2021 6:57 PM

Guest: Mike Brown | CEO at Nedbank Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

11 August 2021 6:39 PM

Guest: Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The role of deputy leader in organisation

11 August 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Bonang Mohale | Chancellor at University of the Free State| 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony at the state capture commission as former deputy president of the ruling party

11 August 2021 6:19 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list

World Business

We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham

Opinion Lifestyle

'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment to 13 Sept with a R254m price tag

17 August 2021 3:49 PM

Russia hails 'positive signal' from Taliban

17 August 2021 2:50 PM

NW ANC IPC: We are concerned about poor service delivery in the province

17 August 2021 1:46 PM

