Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Hard work + luck ? success

Today at 17:45
Book: The New Nomads: How the Migration Revolution is Making the World a Better Place - VIA ZOOM
Latest Local
Anti-vaxxers shouldn't be given media platform - News24 ombud George Claassen Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 public editor Prof George Claassen about anti-vaxxers and Covid-19 misinformatio... 18 August 2021 5:14 PM
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations. 18 August 2021 4:51 PM
DBE: Proposal to cancel October school holidays 'still on the table' Midday Report host Mandy Weiner chats to the Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga about the proposal to scrap the third ter... 18 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Local
Pop-up mobile vaccination sites at Gauteng taxi ranks 'met with great response' Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo about this nimble initiative and finds out how it's working. 18 August 2021 1:34 PM
[POLITICAL ANALYSIS] Understanding current political power plays within ANC Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst and researcher, Ongama Mtimka. 18 August 2021 9:57 AM
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership. 17 August 2021 7:48 PM
View all Politics
'Mango business rescue plan proposes job cuts' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 18 August 2021 2:57 PM
Rand is overvalued by 17.6% - Rand Merchant Bank 'Milk Index' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 18 August 2021 11:16 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Why Biodegradable plastic is not the solution to our plastic waste problem Pippa Hudson speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and Chandru Wadhwani, the joint Managing Director at Extrupet 18 August 2021 5:09 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
Bipolar doctor on mission to 'cure' South Africans of mental health shame Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Samke J. Ngcobo about living with bipolar and changing the mental health narrative. 18 August 2021 12:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
View all Sport
'Last Known Co-ordinates' - The story of Chris Bertish's solo Atlantic crossing Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Bertish about the film 'Last Know Co-ordinates' which documents his solo Atlantic crossing. 18 August 2021 3:51 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir release new song to help uplift the nation Zain Johnson speaks to Ralf Schmitt, the artistic director for the Ndlovu Youth Choir. 17 August 2021 6:09 PM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
New Zealand locks down entire country – because one man has Covid Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 August 2021 10:09 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal. 17 August 2021 3:56 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Hard work + luck ? success

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Hard work + luck ? success

12 August 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle  


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Investment School - How to invest in a cyclical sector like resources.

17 August 2021 8:02 PM

Guest: Mia Kruger | Director  at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nile.ag, creating its own opportunities in uncertain times and it's paying off

17 August 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Louis De Kock  | Co-Founder & EO  at Nile.ag 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What the Transnet reforms announced by Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan mean for the industry

17 August 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer  at Road Freight Association 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

17 August 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vaccine hesitancy and the looming fourth wave of Covid-19

17 August 2021 6:25 PM

Guest: Martin Kingston | Chair of Business for South Africa Steering Committee 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DGB acquires 105 year-old Backsberg Family Wines

12 August 2021 7:22 PM

Guest: Tim Hutchinson | Group CEO at DGB 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cashbuild continues to build an empire

12 August 2021 6:49 PM

Guest: Werner De Jager | CEO at Cashbuild 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

12 August 2021 6:45 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner at Korner Perspective 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN's fintech venture with Sanlam. Personal Finance: Investing in big trends

12 August 2021 6:41 PM

Guest: Ralph  Mupita | CEO at MTN Group 

Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group, talked to Bruce Whitefield about their results and their venture to create an insurance start-up with Sanlam. Pavlo Phitidis founder at Aurik Business Accelerator discusses business valuation. Then Personal finance advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains reliable ways to invest in big trends without taking excessive risk

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Medical doctor breaks down risk of Covid deaths vs adverse vaccination effects

Local World

Fewer white South Africans willing to get the Covid jab - Survey

Local

Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

DPE: New operating model for cash-strapped Denel agreed to

18 August 2021 5:11 PM

Death toll in EC bus crash rises to 31 after toddler (1) succumbs to injuries

18 August 2021 4:55 PM

8 more people arrested in connection with Zandspruit mob attack

18 August 2021 4:22 PM

