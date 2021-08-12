MTN's fintech venture with Sanlam. Personal Finance: Investing in big trends

Guest: Ralph Mupita | CEO at MTN Group
Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group, talked to Bruce Whitefield about their results and their venture to create an insurance start-up with Sanlam. Pavlo Phitidis founder at Aurik Business Accelerator discusses business valuation. Then Personal finance advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains reliable ways to invest in big trends without taking excessive risk
