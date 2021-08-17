Vaccine hesitancy and the looming fourth wave of Covid-19

Today at 13:07 On the couch - SA film "Glasshouse" has world premiere in Canada Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kelsey Egan

125 125

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Colour blindness Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Sarah Hartley

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 15:20 Rugby Future Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 15:40 Book: A handbook on Legal Languages Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Zakeera Docrat

125 125

Today at 15:50 Study: Impact of extreme heat on human health Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Kristie Ebi

125 125

Today at 16:20 Books with John Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:55 #An Hour With (PLAY HER CHOSEN SONG) Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng

125 125

Today at 17:05 Rooibos Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Jonny Peter - Unit Head at UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit

125 125