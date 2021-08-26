Distell's Group revenue increased by 26,3% to R28,3 billion despite alcohol bans seen in SA, their biggest market

Today at 15:20 South Africans must demand safe railway transport Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Oscar Van Heerden

Today at 15:40 A South Africa Travel Update Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Luke Daniel - Journalist at Business insider

Today at 16:05 The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa): An Update Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 16:20 The COVID 4th Wave Danger: A 95% Vaccination Target must be met for +35 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 16:55 UCT Leopard's Lair Competition Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Simon Shelton

Today at 17:05 Municipality Eskom Debt Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Paul Berkowitz

Today at 17:20 What went wrong for the US in Afghanistan? A discussion with Analyst Ismail Lagardien Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ismael Lagardien

