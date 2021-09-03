is there tension between the business sector and Government? How can the private business sector assist government?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:07
Euthanasia and assisted-dying: why we need to be able to let loved ones go
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jacques Rousseau - Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 08:45
Hands Up for Small Business with Nedbank
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:20
21 percent of EC vaccinated. getting the job done in the most rural of areas
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ian Sanne - Infectious disease specialist and CEO at Right To Care
Today at 10:30
Life Orientation need now more than ever in classrooms
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ismail Teladia
Today at 11:05
How Texas abortion ban affects reproductive health in Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melusi Dhlamini - medical officer in obstetrics and gynaecology at Marie Stopes South Africa
Latest Local
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald. 8 September 2021 7:02 PM
Hope lost for Ahmed Timol’s family after apartheid-era cop João Rodrigues dies CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Ahmed Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee about the family's quest for justice. 8 September 2021 4:48 PM
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee Charlotte Kilbane talks to AA's Layton Beard, and the RTMC who vehemently disputes this, saying the fee has always existed. 8 September 2021 1:10 PM
Winde wants govt to scrap SA’s state of disaster amid talks to ease restrictions Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it's time for the national state of disaster to be lifted as government considers easing lock... 8 September 2021 12:44 PM
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though 8 September 2021 7:15 PM
Smaller farmers are exiting agriculture – Competition Commission Charlotte Kilbane interviews James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission. 8 September 2021 3:10 PM
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
Volkswagen will soon stop making cars with manual transmission Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 8 September 2021 2:06 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
Write off SA’s debt, so we can dump coal for good – Deputy Finance Minister Charlotte Kilbane interviews Patrick Bond, Professor of Government at the University of the Western Cape. 8 September 2021 1:19 PM
SANDF is sending soldiers and officers to Cuba for training John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman. 7 September 2021 5:01 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
is there tension between the business sector and Government? How can the private business sector assist government?

is there tension between the business sector and Government? How can the private business sector assist government?

3 September 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Bonang Mohale | BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor  at University of the Free State 


The FSCA fines Viceroy Research for publishing false statements. Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair of Leatt Corp

8 September 2021 8:16 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s commissioner, Unathi Kamlana explains how they'll implement the R50 million fine on Viceroy Research and its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank. Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB discusses SA’s weak Business Confidence. And Dr. Chris Leatt, founder and Chair of Leatt Corp talks to Bruce Whitfield about his medical profession and his interest in motorbikes 

Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair - Leatt Corp

8 September 2021 8:07 PM

Guest:  Dr Chris Leatt  | Founder, Chairman of the board and Head of R&D at LEATT CORP 

Consumer Ninja - South Africans rewarding Gift of the Givers' good works with their card spend loyalty awards

8 September 2021 7:38 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

Business Unusual - Democracy is not easy, it can best be described as a narrow corridor

8 September 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 

Momentum Metropolitan suffers R2.83 billion in mortality losses tanking its profit by 93%

8 September 2021 7:07 PM

Guest: Jeanette  Marais | Deputy CEO at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings 

National Treasury wants to get rid of R350 Covid-19 grants while the central banks ponders inflation target policy: What does it mean ?

8 September 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Isaah  Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes 

Market Commentary

8 September 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One 

How looting and riots unsettled 3Q Business Confidence

8 September 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Siobhan  Redford  | Economist at RMB 

The FSCA fines Viceroy Research & its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank

8 September 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: Unathi Kamlana |  FSCA Commissioner  | 
 Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex 

Investment School - Top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model works

7 September 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Jacobus  Brink | Head Of Investment  at Novare Holdings 

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

Politics Local

SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec

Business Local

Drivers licence: AA on R250 online cost shakedown, RTMC insists not booking fee

Local Politics

IEC hits the ground running ahead of November elections

9 September 2021 7:26 AM

Islamists routed by liberal parties in Morocco: provisional results

9 September 2021 6:54 AM

Family in shock after search for Khomanani Mawa ends in tragedy

9 September 2021 6:51 AM

