western Cape High Court Judge rules liquidation case can be heard. What does it mean for share holders?

Guest: Rob Rose | at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Guest; Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Theron | MD at Vestact Asset ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side HustleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Abigail Mukhuba | CFO at SanlamLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Graeme Korner | ... at Korner PerspectiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adriaan Basson | editor-in-chief. at News24LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Chris Leatt | Founder, Chairman of the board and Head of R&D at LEATT CORPLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST