And we have a pulse : SA economy grows by a mere 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 up from 1.1%

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Water pollution with Kevin Winter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - Book "Superfoods"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jane Griffiths - Author
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Wills Week
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alex Simeonides
Today at 14:40
Michaelis art student silent auction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jet Withers
Today at 14:50
Music - Matt Gardiner
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Matt Gardiner
Today at 15:40
City of Cape Town issues warning against illegal event
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
106 corpses to Eastern Cape after Western Cape crematoriums overwhelmed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
The Italian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen collision with Lewis Hamilton
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent
Today at 16:55
EFF Funding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 17:05
A Global Witness Study: A record number of environmental activists have been killed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis Wilson
Today at 17:20
Police chief Bheki Cele: 30 Days to fix a catastrophic legislative blunder
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Whitfield
Today at 17:45
Lavender Hill Youth Centre Sport Inspiration
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Nicholson
Latest Local
'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking An emotional Alicia Lamprecht describes to CapeTalk how hijackers got away with her son and how he was later found unharmed. 13 September 2021 12:46 PM
Former Bok rugby coach Peter De Villiers talks about standing for mayor Lester Kiewit talks to De Villiers about his mayoral campaign in the Drakenstein Municipality. 13 September 2021 12:03 PM
'Be grateful you have a job' - toxic positivity is on the rise in the workplace Sara-Jayne King chats to industrial psychologist Kim-Lee Ricketts about the rise of toxic positivity in the workplace 13 September 2021 11:27 AM
Are Covid-19 vaccines safe for South Africa's children? Refilwe Moloto speaks to NICD epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha about Covid-19 vaccination for children. 13 September 2021 9:02 AM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 2 from 13 September 2021. 13 September 2021 8:23 AM
'There's no more money' - Ismail Lagardien says ANC cash crisis is a big problem CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 12 September 2021 9:28 AM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide CapeTalk host Zain Johnson facilitates a panel discussion about hope and healing after suicide. 12 September 2021 12:36 PM
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated' 13 September 2021 9:46 AM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan. 10 September 2021 1:56 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Best of the Money Show
arrow_forward
And we have a pulse : SA economy grows by a mere 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 up from 1.1%

And we have a pulse : SA economy grows by a mere 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 up from 1.1%

7 September 2021 6:17 PM

Guest: Prof Adrian Saville | Investment Specialist  at Genera Capital 


Friday File: Lemon

10 September 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Kevin Frankental | Co-founder of Lemon 

Market Commentary

10 September 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: 
Gary McNamara | null at Sanlam Private Wealth| Tel: +27834568985

Is SA ready to go level 2 lockdown so the economy can open further? Alcohol sales, restaurant and tourism sectors are still restricted

10 September 2021 6:30 PM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) 

Solly Kramer | CEO at Norman Goodfellows 

Grace Harding | Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket 

Personal Finance : Why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punished

9 September 2021 8:06 PM

Guest; Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Small Business Focus: How you understand your business, its how you build it

9 September 2021 7:38 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

China: a thorn in Naspers' flesh

9 September 2021 7:18 PM

Guest: Paul Theron | MD  at Vestact Asset Management 

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Nic partners with a bank and he'll now be giving side hustlers R5000

9 September 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle  

Sanlam declares that it paid R22 billion in death claims since the beginning of 2020 & mandates Covid-19 vaccinations for staff

9 September 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: Abigail  Mukhuba  | CFO at Sanlam 

Market Commentary

9 September 2021 6:35 PM

Guest:Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

Five hundred and two political parties violate the law by not disclosing their funders as per the requirement of the legislation.

9 September 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Adriaan  Basson | editor-in-chief. at News24 

'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking

Local

Claims of sex attack in secret curfew-busting Cape Town nightclub

Local

What about Saturday and Sunday? Liquor traders upset over no weekend booze sales

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom: No load shedding expected yet after Kendal Power Station fire

13 September 2021 1:01 PM

Sassa still processing 845k applications of COVID grant, over 3.7m declined

13 September 2021 12:32 PM

Zikalala calls for speedy arrest after ANC members killed during branch meeting

13 September 2021 11:17 AM

