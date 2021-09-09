Personal Finance : Why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punished

Today at 05:10 ConCourt to hand down ruling on JZ rescission application Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Today at 05:46 #elections2021 - Gauteng IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Thabo Masemola - Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC

Today at 06:10 Proposal for MPs homes to fill housing gap Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Geordin Hill-Lewis

Today at 06:25 Themed parties are cool, but beware trademark infringements Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Christine Strutt - Partner and Head of Trademarks at Von Seidels

Today at 06:40 City Faves: Sentinel Ocean Alliance Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Marguerite Kimberley

Today at 07:07 Intelligence committee report highlights abuse of state security apparatus Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dianne Kohler-Barnard - MP and member of parliament's standing committee on intelligence

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:08 Binge Club - Smart Money Woman Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Arese Ugwu - Author and series creator: The Smart Money Woman

Today at 08:11 Binge Club - your choice of crime, drama and comedy Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Matthew Green

Today at 08:21 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 08:45 Sports Showdown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za

Today at 09:22 Recovery Clean up The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Gregory Craig - Founder and Director at Freeway Ministries

Today at 09:30 Naked Scientist kids edition The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

Peta-Anne Drake - Teacher at Bergvliet Primary School

Today at 10:05 DW Berlin The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Today at 10:15 Jonathon Lun- Plasma propulsion The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jonathon Lun

Today at 10:30 Sea Monster uses games and tech to tackle vaccine hesitancy and misinformation. The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Soraiya Verjee

Today at 10:42 Help Mr Barber give free fades The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Warren Theunis - Founder at Groomed for Change

