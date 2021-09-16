Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Daredevil with heart: Running wild for cancer funds!
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Property: What to do - should the seller stop paying the bond
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jaco Rademeyer - Principal and owner at Jaco Rademeyer Estates
Today at 05:10
#election2021 - Role of electoral manifestos in this local government elections
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 05:46
My ward, My vote: Ward 21 canvassing the Tladi & Moletsane areas
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mbija .
Today at 06:10
Fishing communities protest against Karpowership SA deal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neville van Rooy - Community Co ordinator at Green Connection
Today at 06:25
HopePhil - trust dedicated to financially help patients battling dread diseases
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Elford - Founder and trustee at HopePhil Trust
Robyn-Leigh McEwan
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday - investors not taking enough risk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christo Lineveldt - Investment Specialist at Coronation
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SAPS' bright anti-crime plan to use blue lights
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lirandzu Themba - Police Ministry Spokesperson at ...
Today at 07:20
Geordin Hill-Lewis on DA's manifesto launch
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - DA's mayoral candidate for Cape Town
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Recruiting company boss trolled after calling work-from-home candidates "lazy and spoiled"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James Cox - Owner at Chelsea Personnel
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:15
SAPS Operation Country in Blue. What is it. Will it work.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Bruce
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire & We're Talking - INTRA-AFRICAN TRADE FAIR 202 power spot
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:37
How do we govern? How do we elect Municipal councillors -different districts different ballots
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser - Director at Dullah Omar Institute
Today at 10:45
Rapid fire or be Rapidy Fired: 10 questions to our possible next mayor
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Herron - Secretary-General at GOOD Movement
Latest Local
Woolworths pilots in-store reusable shopping bag collection Sara-Jayne speaks to Feroz Koor, Woolworths Group Head of Sustainability. 26 September 2021 11:46 AM
Addicts in recovery give back by helping to clean up their local community Sara-Jayne King speaks to Gregory Craig, Founder of the Freeway Recovery Centre. 26 September 2021 9:56 AM
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA. 25 September 2021 11:26 AM
View all Local
Unisa has to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, rules ConCourt Mandy Wiener speaks to Alana Bailey, Deputy Executive at Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign. 23 September 2021 1:11 PM
SABC once again punting for household levy rather than traditional TV licence Outa's Stephanie Fick speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the SABC proposal to institute a household levy rather than TV licence. 23 September 2021 11:10 AM
Taxi shooting: Despite 3 members killed 'peace deal not in jeopardy' says Cata Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cata's Mandla Hermanus about whether the peace deal will remain intact after these latest shootings. 23 September 2021 8:19 AM
View all Politics
Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030 Sasol aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% come 2030. The Money Show interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler 22 September 2021 7:41 PM
Hot rocks as a way to make renewables sustainable The options for grid storage keep improving, but there is not a clear winner yet. 22 September 2021 7:15 PM
Consumer inflation edges up in August, petrol price in SA hits all-time high SA's consumer price inflation went up to 4.9% in August. The Money Show interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman. 22 September 2021 6:47 PM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new Renault Kiger Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the new Renault Kiger. 26 September 2021 8:32 AM
Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms. 25 September 2021 10:25 AM
At a loose end this Heritage Day Weekend? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks! Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this Heritage Day weekend. 25 September 2021 7:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy McIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
View all Sport
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA. 25 September 2021 11:26 AM
'My dream dance partner is Trevor Noah!' - Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse Sara-Jayne King is joined by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse as the latest season of the show returns to BBC Brit on Sunday. 25 September 2021 10:48 AM
Singer-songwriter Kahn Morbee talks new solo album and musical influences Presenter Mike Wills chats with musical artist Kahn Morbee about his latest solo album. 24 September 2021 8:12 AM
View all Entertainment
New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19 Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot. 23 September 2021 11:01 AM
Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 22 September 2021 12:11 PM
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro 21 September 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Regulator approves three controversial Karpowership floating power stations Mandy Wiener interviews Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence. 22 September 2021 1:16 PM
Your personality affects your finances – know thyself, and thy weaknesses Wasanga Mehana interviews Athenkosi Sawutana, a Content Creator at JustMoney. 22 September 2021 11:05 AM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Best of the Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

16 September 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 


More episodes from The Best of the Money Show

Pertunia Sibanyoni, CEO of InspectaCar

23 September 2021 7:34 PM

Guest: Pertunia  Sibanyoni | CEO  at InspectaCar 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :

23 September 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa

23 September 2021 7:02 PM

Guest: Antos Stella | CEO at Content Connect Africa | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

23 September 2021 6:40 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spur Corporation results

23 September 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Val  Nichas  | CEO at Spur Corporation 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB keeps interest rates remain unchanged.

23 September 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Isaah  Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sasol has an ambitious plan to reduce its emissions by 30% by 2030, and other new sustainable solutions business

22 September 2021 7:01 PM

Guest: Fleetwood  Grobler  | President and CEO at Sasol 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why SA needs to kick-starting the economy through youth entrepreneurship

22 September 2021 6:59 PM

Guest: Bonang Mohale | Chair at Bidvest 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

22 September 2021 6:47 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Contested 2018 Mining Charter not binding by law. What does this court ruling mean?

22 September 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Peter Leon | Co-Chair for Africa and Partner at Herbert Smith Freehills South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town approaches UK High Commissioner over SA's red list status

Local

'My dream dance partner is Trevor Noah!' - Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse

Local Entertainment

Woolworths pilots in-store reusable shopping bag collection

Local

EWN Highlights

Law enforcement officials out in numbers as holidaymakers head home

26 September 2021 5:53 PM

Ramaphosa says issues with candidates will be resolved after elections

26 September 2021 5:46 PM

Abortion rights around the world

26 September 2021 5:32 PM

