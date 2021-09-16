Bain & Co is back to the party, after it was kicked out of Business Leadership SA (BLSA) for its alleged involvement in State Capture

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Daredevil with heart: Running wild for cancer funds!
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
125
Today at 04:50
Property: What to do - should the seller stop paying the bond
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jaco Rademeyer - Principal and owner at Jaco Rademeyer Estates
Guests
Jaco Rademeyer - Principal and owner at Jaco Rademeyer Estates
125
Today at 05:10
#election2021 - Role of electoral manifestos in this local government elections
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
125
Today at 05:46
My ward, My vote: Ward 21 canvassing the Tladi & Moletsane areas
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mbija .
Guests
Mbija .
125
Today at 06:10
Fishing communities protest against Karpowership SA deal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neville van Rooy - Community Co ordinator at Green Connection
Guests
Neville van Rooy - Community Co ordinator at Green Connection
125
Today at 06:25
HopePhil - trust dedicated to financially help patients battling dread diseases
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Elford - Founder and trustee at HopePhil Trust
Robyn-Leigh McEwan
Guests
John Elford - Founder and trustee at HopePhil Trust
Robyn-Leigh McEwan
125
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday - investors not taking enough risk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christo Lineveldt - Investment Specialist at Coronation
Guests
Christo Lineveldt - Investment Specialist at Coronation
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SAPS' bright anti-crime plan to use blue lights
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lirandzu Themba - Police Ministry Spokesperson at ...
Guests
Lirandzu Themba - Police Ministry Spokesperson at ...
125
Today at 07:20
Geordin Hill-Lewis on DA's manifesto launch
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - DA's mayoral candidate for Cape Town
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - DA's mayoral candidate for Cape Town
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Recruiting company boss trolled after calling work-from-home candidates "lazy and spoiled"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James Cox - Owner at Chelsea Personnel
Guests
James Cox - Owner at Chelsea Personnel
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
125
Today at 09:15
SAPS Operation Country in Blue. What is it. Will it work.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Bruce
Guests
David Bruce
125
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire & We're Talking - INTRA-AFRICAN TRADE FAIR 202 power spot
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:37
How do we govern? How do we elect Municipal councillors -different districts different ballots
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser - Director at Dullah Omar Institute
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser - Director at Dullah Omar Institute
125
Today at 10:45
Rapid fire or be Rapidy Fired: 10 questions to our possible next mayor
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Herron - Secretary-General at GOOD Movement
Guests
Brett Herron - Secretary-General at GOOD Movement
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up