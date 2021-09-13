Lexus Luxury of Conversation with Chris Weyland

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: EFF Manifesto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Melikhaya Xego - Western Cape Chairperson at EFF
Today at 07:20
Election update as special vote registration closes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Hendrickse - Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Today at 08:07
Gun safety and children in spotlight as seven-year-old killed by grandpa's illegal firearm
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Claire Taylor - Spokesperson at Gun Free Sa
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Emergency workers sitting ducks for criminals
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpho Mpogeng
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
DA's Norah Grose is still running? How?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Emma Powell
Today at 10:30
Medical male circumcision
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
Today at 11:05
Some people shouldn't be getting a drivers licence. And that's fine.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hilton Swanson - Owner at Driving Coach
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cycle Tour
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Bellairs - Event Director at The Cycle Tour
Today at 13:33
Travel - Hesseqa region
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Allison Foat
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - World Teachers' Day - SA educator makes shortlist for 'StartUp Company of the Year'
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dean McCoubrey
Today at 14:40
The Loeries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Preetesh Sewraj
Today at 14:50
Music - Sam Ndlovu
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Ndlovu
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
DA gives national govt 7 days to scrap 'hijacking' of local policing powers John Maytham asks criminologist Dr Guy Lamb (Stellenbosch University) to explain and evaluate the situation. 4 October 2021 4:47 PM
Cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies plead not guilty as trial gets underway Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi about the Nathaniel Julies murder trial. 4 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Local
'There's no way Hlophe and Mkhwebane will make final cut for Chief Justice post' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the list of nominees for the Chief Justice positio... 4 October 2021 6:37 PM
Hlophe and Mkhwebane in the running to be next Chief Justice, Ramaphosa confirms The Presidency has released a list of eight nominees who have made the cut for the Chief Justice position. 4 October 2021 3:49 PM
ActionSA heads to court after name omitted from IEC ballot papers Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni about plans to take legal action against the IEC. 4 October 2021 1:32 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital. 4 October 2021 7:32 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Business
Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19? John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University. 4 October 2021 4:17 PM
Join free weekly online meditation each Monday evening Life coach Nicci Cloete with a passion for mindfulness practices has come up with an idea to help people who are feeling isolated. 4 October 2021 2:06 PM
Tired of owning a car? A car subscription service may be the answer Pippa Hudson speaks to FlexClub's Tinashe Ruzane about the advantages of this compared to vehicle rentals, ownership, and leasing. 4 October 2021 7:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and E... 3 October 2021 2:16 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Lexus Luxury of Conversation with Chris Weyland

Lexus Luxury of Conversation with Chris Weyland

13 September 2021 7:21 PM

The Luxury of Conversation is brought to you by the Lexus LS500 and features Chris Weylandt, The Founder and CEO at Weylandts


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Other People’s Money - BBC Africa correspondent and author, Andrew Harding

4 October 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Andrew Harding- BBC Correspondent and Author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature: Cultureneering by Ian Fuhr

4 October 2021 7:38 PM

Guest: Ian Fuhr | Founder of Sorbet,  Hatch Institute and author of Cultureneering  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Luxury of conversation with Nthabi Taukobong

4 October 2021 7:20 PM

Luxury of conversation brought to you by Lexus LS 500

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech with Toby

4 October 2021 7:11 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Cheif at Stuff Studios 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down around the world

4 October 2021 6:57 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Editor at TechCentral.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This is why Whatsapp, Instagram and facebook are down

4 October 2021 6:57 PM

Guest: Duncan McLeod | Founder and Editor at Techcentral

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SMME lender, Retail Capital on target to disburse R 8 billion by 2023 to small businesses

4 October 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Karl Westvig | CEO of Retail Capital  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

4 October 2021 6:38 PM

Guest: Arthur Karas | Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pandora Papers: On Zimbabwe’s richest men, Billy Rautenbach’s offshore family trust

4 October 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Tebogo Tshwane | Investigative Journalist at Amabhungane 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The presidency announces eight people nominated for the Chief Justice position

4 October 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: Chris Oxtoby | Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down around the world

Business

Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men

Business World Africa

DF Malan High SGB whittled 325 suggestions to two final names - vote on 15 Oct

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Pfizer jab prevents severe COVID for at least 6 months: study

5 October 2021 6:39 AM

NICD: SA saw 53% drop in new COVID cases since Monday

5 October 2021 6:29 AM

China sends 56 jets into Taiwan defence zone in another record incursion

5 October 2021 6:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA