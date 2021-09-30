SA possibly going to level 1 of Covid-19 restrictions...what its means for the economy and health care industry

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand|
Guest: Lize Du Preez | Marketing Director and daughter of Founder at Carmién TeaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Peacock | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Investments |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hilary Joffe | Editor at Large at Business DayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jesse Burton | Senior Associate at E3G & Energy systems researcher at UCTLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dan Hugo | CEO at PSG KonsultLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side HustleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tracey Davies | Director at Just ShareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andrew Stark | Managing Director for Middle East and Africa at Flight Centre Travel Group |
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)