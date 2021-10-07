Santam has again been ordered to pay 18 months' lockdown claims

Guest: Lizé Lambrechts | CEO at Santam |
Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
Guest: Bjorn Vye | Owner of Vye Cycle KitLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary McNamara | ... at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Liezel van der WesthuizenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Anthony Fitzhenry | Founder at QhubekaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andrew McLean | Cycling expert/coach and Founder at Cycle LabLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michael Flinn | Managing Director of the Absa's Cape EpicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Piet Mouton | CEO at Psg GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side HustleLISTEN TO PODCAST