Is there a future for coal post Covid-19

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
IEC with leading social media platforms will combat disinformation around the elections
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Janet Love - Vice Chairperson at IEC
Janet Love - Vice Chairperson at IEC
Today at 06:10
Chip shortage of another kind
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Nick Messaris - General Manager at Messaris Nuts and Crisps
Nick Messaris - General Manager at Messaris Nuts and Crisps
Today at 06:25
DOH: 12 - 17 year old's don't need parental consent to take the Covid-19 vaccine
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Acting director-general at Department of Health
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Acting director-general at Department of Health
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: FlySafair wants to overhaul public holidays in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Elmar Conradie - CEO at Flysafair
Elmar Conradie - CEO at Flysafair
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Notorious global criminal network Black Axe gang members bust in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Aron Hyman - TimesLive investigative journalist
Aron Hyman - TimesLive investigative journalist
Today at 07:20
Independent One Movement CPT (OMCPT) ward 60 candidate ready to tackle service delivery head on
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Verline Leo - ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town (OMCPT)
Verline Leo - ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town (OMCPT)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Water and Sanitation woes continue to cause a stink in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Brett Herron - CT mayoral candidate at Good Party
Caroline Marx - Group Admin at Rethink the Stink - Facebook Group
Brett Herron - CT mayoral candidate at Good Party
Caroline Marx - Group Admin at Rethink the Stink - Facebook Group
Today at 09:15
Cry of The Xcluded launches MANIFESTO FOR PEOPLES POWER
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Khokhoma Motsi - Party leader at Botshabelo Unemployed Movement
Khokhoma Motsi - Party leader at Botshabelo Unemployed Movement
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Department of Justice and Constitutional Development's update on 3 GBV Bills
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Adv. Praise Kambula - at Department Of Justice And Constitutional Development
Adv. Praise Kambula - at Department Of Justice And Constitutional Development
Today at 10:05
History of Yaardt music
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Mia Ardene
Calvin Peters - Musician and DJ at Uncle Cal Music
Simon Orgill
Mia Ardene
Calvin Peters - Musician and DJ at Uncle Cal Music
Simon Orgill
Today at 10:30
In Good Company: a coffee table book documenting 32 SA greats
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:45
Military vets back in court for bail application after hostage drama
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Mpumelo Raymond Cindi - Chairperson at Gauteng MK Vet Council
Mpumelo Raymond Cindi - Chairperson at Gauteng MK Vet Council
Today at 11:05
Police Ombud in studio
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 15:40
SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer
Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 17:45
English novelist Jeffery Archer talks new book 'Over My Dead Body'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
