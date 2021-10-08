Is there a future for coal post Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:46
IEC with leading social media platforms will combat disinformation around the elections
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Janet Love - Vice Chairperson at IEC
Today at 06:10
Chip shortage of another kind
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nick Messaris - General Manager at Messaris Nuts and Crisps
Today at 06:25
DOH: 12 - 17 year old's don't need parental consent to take the Covid-19 vaccine
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Acting director-general at Department of Health
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: FlySafair wants to overhaul public holidays in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Elmar Conradie - CEO at Flysafair
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Notorious global criminal network Black Axe gang members bust in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aron Hyman - TimesLive investigative journalist
Today at 07:20
Independent One Movement CPT (OMCPT) ward 60 candidate ready to tackle service delivery head on
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Verline Leo - ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town (OMCPT)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Water and Sanitation woes continue to cause a stink in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Herron - CT mayoral candidate at Good Party
Caroline Marx - Group Admin at Rethink the Stink - Facebook Group
Today at 09:15
Cry of The Xcluded launches MANIFESTO FOR PEOPLES POWER
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Khokhoma Motsi - Party leader at Botshabelo Unemployed Movement
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Department of Justice and Constitutional Development's update on 3 GBV Bills
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adv. Praise Kambula - at Department Of Justice And Constitutional Development
Today at 10:05
History of Yaardt music
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Ardene
Calvin Peters - Musician and DJ at Uncle Cal Music
Simon Orgill
Today at 10:30
In Good Company: a coffee table book documenting 32 SA greats
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:45
Military vets back in court for bail application after hostage drama
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpumelo Raymond Cindi - Chairperson at Gauteng MK Vet Council
Today at 11:05
Police Ombud in studio
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 15:40
SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 17:45
English novelist Jeffery Archer talks new book 'Over My Dead Body'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
Wildlife conservationist to swim in shark infested waters around Dyer Island John Maytham speaks to wildlife conservationist De Wet du Toit. 19 October 2021 8:27 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 19 October 2021 7:54 PM
DA is disingenuous and doesn't have a track record of governing well - Croucamp CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political commentator Dr. Piet Croucamp about the state of SA's opposition parti... 19 October 2021 12:26 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years Mpumi Mpofu (Airports Company South Africa CEO) tells The Money Show when closed parts of terminal buildings will be re-opened. 19 October 2021 6:46 PM
John Maytham's investing a month's salary in crypto, but is it legit? Crypto 101 John Maytham speaks to the FCSA's Brandon Topham about the increasing number of cryptocurrency scams 19 October 2021 10:24 AM
Shutdown of Richards Bay terminal to exacerbate Transnet port issues - economist Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven about a fire that forced Richard's Ba... 19 October 2021 8:52 AM
Understanding dyslexia - difficulty mapping speech sounds to words and meaning Pippa Hudson speaks to Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist at the Bellavista Remedial School about the condition. 19 October 2021 3:35 PM
Is video animation your dream? Free training offered by triggerfish online Triggerfish Academy CEO Colin Payne chats to Refilwe Moloto about the wonderful opportunities for young people wanting to enter th... 19 October 2021 12:39 PM
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
Chef banged up in Dubai for 19 months over misunderstood text message Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 19 October 2021 9:24 AM
'He refused to accept that race would limit his dreams' Obama tribute to Powell Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines across the globe. 19 October 2021 8:50 AM
'Vaping may help you quit smoking' - FDA approves sale of some e-cigarettes Lester Kiewit speaks to the National Council Against Smoking following the FDA approval of some vape products last week. 18 October 2021 12:48 PM
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
Is there a future for coal post Covid-19

Is there a future for coal post Covid-19

8 October 2021 6:26 PM

Guest: Jesse Burton | Senior Associate at E3G & Energy systems researcher at UCT 


Investment School - Five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets

19 October 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Pieter  Hundersmarck | Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

19 October 2021 7:32 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising 

Stadio purchases Stadio Holdings shares for their postgraduate class of 2021

19 October 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Chris  Vorster | CEO at Stadio 

FlySafair plans to propose to parliament that public holidays that fall mid-week be moved to either a Friday or Monday

19 October 2021 6:50 PM

Guest: Elmar Conradie | Chief Executive Officer at FlySafair  

Market Commentary

19 October 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank 

How previous wage negotiations in the steel and engineering sector have resulted in job loses

19 October 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Gordon Angus | Executive Director at The SA Engineers and Founders Association (SAEFA)  

ACSA records a loss of R2,6-billion in 2020/21 financial year, resulting in the second loss in the company’s 28-year history

19 October 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: Mpumi Mpofu |  Chief Executive Officer at Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) 

Other People’s Money -Stuart Theobald, co-founder & executive chairman, Intellidex.

18 October 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex 

Business Book feature: The ugly truths about state capture and why they tried to kill me by Angelo Agrizzi

18 October 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Angelo Agrizzi | Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi 

Luxury of Conversation with Mike Abel

18 October 2021 7:25 PM

Luxury of Conversation is brought to you by the Lexus LS500.

'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths'

Local Politics

FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon

Business Local Lifestyle

Wildlife conservationist to swim in shark infested waters around Dyer Island

Local

DA: Millions wasted in asbestos saga could've been saved if action was taken

19 October 2021 8:40 PM

Russia proposes non-working week to fight COVID surge

19 October 2021 8:36 PM

Kidnappers in Haiti demand $17m for hostages

19 October 2021 7:36 PM

