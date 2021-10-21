Small Business Focus - How productive are you & why you should lose sleep over it

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Fitness: Exercise can help improve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Elsa Van Duuren - Rheumatologist at ...
Elsa Van Duuren - Rheumatologist at ...
Today at 05:10
ANC electioning kicks into high gear - is it too late?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 05:46
T20 World Cup Opener: South Africa vs Australia
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Khalid Mohidin - Editor at Cricket Fanatics Magazine
Khalid Mohidin - Editor at Cricket Fanatics Magazine
Today at 06:10
The Atlas DigiBus is handed over to new home
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Sue Anderson
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Sue Anderson
Today at 06:25
ABSA Cape Epic update with Liezel van der Westhuizen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 06:40
City Faves: Table Mountain wins Africa's leading tourist attraction award
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Wahida Parker - Managing Director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
Wahida Parker - Managing Director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Numsa strike is over, but at what cost to SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Dr Miriam Altman - Dir of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission
Dr Miriam Altman - Dir of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission
Today at 07:20
Interpol launches new cybersecurity platform
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Andy Mashaile - Ambassador at Interpol
Andy Mashaile - Ambassador at Interpol
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Binge Club - returning classic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Matt Green
Matt Green
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Chris Smith
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Old analoque TVs will be switched off
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 10:30
Snakes season has begun - Poison Information Helpline of Western Cape urges residents to be careful
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Dr Carine Marks - Director at Western Cape Poison Information Centre
Davine Sansom
Dr Carine Marks - Director at Western Cape Poison Information Centre
Davine Sansom
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Impilo Beaux
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Winston van Heerden - Co-Founder & Director at Impilo Beauty
Winston van Heerden - Co-Founder & Director at Impilo Beauty
