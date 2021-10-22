President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with SA entrepreneurs to hear how they can be best supported

Today at 04:50 Health: Multiple Myeloma Awareness Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Justin du Toit - Clinical Haematologist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre

125 125

Today at 05:10 Is the Western Cape prepared for the local government election? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Michael Hendrikse - Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC

125 125

Today at 05:46 How long before we can expect IPPs to come to our rescue? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Thomas Garner - Chairperson at South African Independent Power Producers (IPP) Association

125 125

Today at 06:10 Meet Cape's new police ombudsman Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Oswald Reddy - Western Cape Provincial Police Ombudsman at Saps

125 125

Today at 06:25 Has de Kock's decision not to take the knee reaffirm racism suspicions within CSA? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Maynard Manyowa - journalist and filmmaker

125 125

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursday [Sustainable footwear] Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

125 125

Today at 07:07 SAPS warns of thousands of hotspots as violence plagues run-up to elections Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Mary de Haas - honorary research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Law,

125 125

Today at 07:20 Fairways Ratepayers Association laments poor service delivery ahead of LGE Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Kim Abrahams - Chairman at Fairways Ratepayers Association (Fresca Southern Suburbs)

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 IN STUDIO: Meet the new British High Commissioner to South Africa Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Antony Phillipson - British High Commissioner to South Africa at British High Commission

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Irina Filatova

125 125

Today at 09:15 Concourt ruling: Warrantless searches by police must be scrapped The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys

125 125

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:45 What should SA or AU do if Ghana’s anti- LGBTQ legislation is passed? What should our response be? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Savuka Matyila, Health Advocacy officer at Gender Dynamix

125 125

Today at 10:15 Small dorp tour: On the road to Clanwillian The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Greta Swart - Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accomodation

125 125

Today at 10:30 Ransomware attacks can hurt businesses further down the supply chain The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ian Engelbrecht

125 125

Today at 11:05 Writing the story of Rachel Thoka - mystery slave and forgotten heroine The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Shaun Smillie - Freelance writer at New Frame

125 125

Today at 15:50 Hot Birds Research Project Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Susan Cunningham - Senior Lecture at FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology at UCT

125 125