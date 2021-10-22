President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with SA entrepreneurs to hear how they can be best supported

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:50
Health: Multiple Myeloma Awareness
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Dr Justin du Toit - Clinical Haematologist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre
Today at 05:10
Is the Western Cape prepared for the local government election?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Michael Hendrikse - Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC
Today at 05:46
How long before we can expect IPPs to come to our rescue?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Thomas Garner - Chairperson at South African Independent Power Producers (IPP) Association
Today at 06:10
Meet Cape's new police ombudsman
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Oswald Reddy - Western Cape Provincial Police Ombudsman at Saps
Today at 06:25
Has de Kock's decision not to take the knee reaffirm racism suspicions within CSA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Maynard Manyowa - journalist and filmmaker
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday [Sustainable footwear]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
SAPS warns of thousands of hotspots as violence plagues run-up to elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Mary de Haas - honorary research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Law,
Today at 07:20
Fairways Ratepayers Association laments poor service delivery ahead of LGE
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Kim Abrahams - Chairman at Fairways Ratepayers Association (Fresca Southern Suburbs)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
IN STUDIO: Meet the new British High Commissioner to South Africa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Antony Phillipson - British High Commissioner to South Africa at British High Commission
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
Concourt ruling: Warrantless searches by police must be scrapped
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
What should SA or AU do if Ghana’s anti- LGBTQ legislation is passed? What should our response be?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Savuka Matyila, Health Advocacy officer at Gender Dynamix
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Clanwillian
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Greta Swart - Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accomodation
Today at 10:30
Ransomware attacks can hurt businesses further down the supply chain
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Ian Engelbrecht
Today at 11:05
Writing the story of Rachel Thoka - mystery slave and forgotten heroine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Shaun Smillie - Freelance writer at New Frame
Today at 15:50
Hot Birds Research Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Dr Susan Cunningham - Senior Lecture at FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology at UCT
Today at 16:05
Municipal Elections 2021: ANC road to #LGE2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
