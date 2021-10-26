Market Commentary

Today at 04:50 Finance: How the state of the economy in 2021 will influence potential investment factors for 2022 Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

George Herman - Chief Investment Officer at Citadel

Today at 05:10 Department of Basic Education on readiness for the National Senior Certificate exams Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Reginah Mhaule - Deputy Minister of Basic Education at ...

Today at 05:46 Representing South Africa, why not take the knee? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Prof Andre Odendaal - Co-author of Pitch Battles, Writer in residence and Honorary Professor in History and Heritage Studies at University of the Western Cape

Today at 06:10 Local Government Elections in focus Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Wandile Kasibe - WC Provincial Spokesperson at EFF

Hanif Loonat

Fiona Abrahams - Ward Councillor at ANC - Cape Town

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Local government elections cont. Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ruben Richards - Chief Executive at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Geordin Hill-Lewis

Advocate Lennit Max - Freedom Front Plus candidate

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: Local government elections cont. Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party

Brett Herron - CT mayoral candidate at Good Party

Goliath Lottering - Karoo Mayor and independent candidate

Today at 09:20 Thyneeca Adonis needs cornea transplant The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Elizanne Adonis

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:45 Liquor traders throw their weight behind vaccination campaign The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders

Today at 10:05 History of Drag culture in Cape Town The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Terry Fortune - Performing Arts Manager at Cape Town Festival

Vida Fantabisher

