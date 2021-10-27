Consumer Ninja: Credit card limits increased without consent

Streaming issues? Report here
Gordhan: No power cuts on election day, loadshedding stages to drop into weekend Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom leadership brief the media on measures to be taken in runup to the election. 27 October 2021 7:04 PM
Fourth case of rabies detected in Strand prompts two-day vaccination drive Provincial veterinary services will be offering free rabies vaccination in Strand after the latest case was detected in the area. 27 October 2021 5:38 PM
Beware: Fake Telkom directory update scam rears its head again This week on Consumer Talk Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisit a scam story that just won’t go away 27 October 2021 4:23 PM
Citizen Satisfaction Index in SA lowest in 5 years, Cape Town scores highest Mandy Wiener speaks to Senior Consultant at Consulta Natasha Doren. 27 October 2021 1:57 PM
What the DA, ANC and EFF promise to voters who choose them to lead Refilwe Moloto interviews Fiona Abrahams (ANC), Dr Wandile Kasibe (EFF), and Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA). 27 October 2021 9:06 AM
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector 'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA. 26 October 2021 9:04 PM
'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO The Money Show interviews CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs...) interim results. 27 October 2021 8:35 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working Cell C has grown its prepaid customer base to nearly 10 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson. 27 October 2021 7:49 PM
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 27 October 2021 2:42 PM
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track! "Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 26 October 2021 3:37 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 26 October 2021 1:33 PM
Be afraid. Be very afraid… it’s time for the 17th annual Horror Fest! Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest. 27 October 2021 3:17 PM
Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher about the history of drag culture... 27 October 2021 1:44 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 26 October 2021 9:41 AM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Consumer Ninja: Credit card limits increased without consent

Consumer Ninja: Credit card limits increased without consent

27 October 2021 7:32 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 


Shapeshifter

27 October 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Neale Hill | MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA 

Business Unusual - How burying the dead will change in the near future

27 October 2021 7:27 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 

Shortages of glass due to the disruption of the global supply chain affects the sale of Savanna Ciders.

27 October 2021 7:09 PM

Guest: Natasha Maharaj | Marketing Director for Distell 

Famous Brands' group revenue rose 50% to R3bn year on year to end-August, but remains 22% down from before Covid-19

27 October 2021 6:58 PM

Guest: Darren Hele | CEO of Famous Brands 

Market Commentary

27 October 2021 6:40 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One 

Cell C interim results shows that turnaround strategy is working

27 October 2021 6:27 PM

Guest: Douglas Craigie Stevenson |  CEO  at Cell C 

Investment School - personal share portfolios using your retirement funds.

26 October 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Viv Govender | Portfolio Manager  at Rand Swiss 

Africa Business Focus

26 October 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy) 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

26 October 2021 7:22 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

