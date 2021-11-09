Investment School - knowing your rights as a shareholder

Guest: Monique Spaltman | Formulation specialistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sanjeev Raghubir | Sustainability Manager at Shoprite GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tim Jacobs | CFO at MultichoiceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Micheal Sachs | Wits University professor & former head of National Treasury’s budget officeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Charles De Wet | Tax Executive at ENSAfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at AdviceworxLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Edward Kieswetter | Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS, Gina Schoeman | Economist at Citi Bank, Sanisha Packirisamy | Economist at Momentum and Dondo Mogajane | Director General at National TreasuryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gerrie Fourie | CEO at CapitecLISTEN TO PODCAST