Investment School - knowing your rights as a shareholder

Lester Kieviet
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
2021 Intra-African Trade Fair crossing with Ray White
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray White
Today at 11:15
In the Chair: Wynand Boshoff
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Wynand Boshoff - Northern Cape Provincial Leader / MP at Freedom Front Plus
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 15:20
The Eskom state of affairs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Rossouw - Independent energy advisor
Today at 15:50
Cable Theft: A drastic problem that deserves security, intelligence and local community support
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sasha Planting - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire - Toyota Corolla Cross
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:45
Dean Meyer New Release The Dark Flood
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Meyer - Crime Author
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Eben Etzebeth let off hook 'a travesty of justice' - Khoisan Defiance Campaign
Lester Kiewit speaks to Sammy Claasen of the Khoisan Defiance Campaign about their reaction to the NPP decision. 15 November 2021 10:23 AM
SA doctors perform groundbreaking non-surgical prostate procedure
Mike Wills speaks to urologist Dr. Pieter Spies about the groundbreaking prostate procedure performed by his team. 15 November 2021 10:01 AM
I won't sugarcoat exortion claims made by e-hailing drivers - WC Transport MEC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC about the grievances being raised by e-hailing drivers. 15 November 2021 9:25 AM
ANC staff enter fourth month of no salaries says employee rep
Mvusi Mdala is chairman of the ANC employees representative 15 November 2021 9:06 AM
Long-awaited fishing rights application process opens
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Saasa Pheeha, Director for Resource Management at DAFF in Cape Town. 15 November 2021 7:11 AM
[PICS] Malema presents Mercedes promised to King Dalindyebo during campaigning
EFF leader Julius Malema unveiled the R1.8 million Mercedes-Benz during a ceremony at the King's Mthatha palace. 14 November 2021 2:42 PM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis?
Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
'We have no faith in André de Ruyter – he must resign!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 12 November 2021 3:02 PM
E-hailing drivers march to Parliament demanding government intervention
EWN Reporter Shamiela Fischer speaks to Mandy Winer about the e-hailing driver protest in Cape Town. 12 November 2021 1:25 PM
Is that a spaceship? No, it's Hyundai's all-new Staria MPV
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 13 November 2021 12:43 PM
Nobody should be dying of diabetes, yet it's the leading cause of death in women
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Bridget McNulty, Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance. 13 November 2021 11:08 AM
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 12 November 2021 5:26 PM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa's most awarded skateboarder
Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa's skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA
Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88
Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film
Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'. 13 November 2021 2:39 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City. 13 November 2021 9:56 AM
China hit by worst snowstorm in 116 years
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
Clinical trials of Ebola vaccine developed at Oxford University begin
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:13 AM
Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19
Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle. 12 November 2021 10:27 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis?
Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it
What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?
Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
'Young men living in informal settlements are vulnerable- don't stereotype them'
Disaster Risk scholar Trish Zweig tells Sara-Jayne King about helping these young men open up about the challenges they face. 14 November 2021 1:58 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'
Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
Investment School - knowing your rights as a shareholder

Investment School - knowing your rights as a shareholder

9 November 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Tracey Davies | Director at Just Share 


Friday File - Lulu & Marula

12 November 2021 6:55 PM

Guest: Monique Spaltman | Formulation specialist

Market Commentary

12 November 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

Why retailers like Shoprite are building their own renewable power supply

12 November 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Sanjeev Raghubir | Sustainability Manager at Shoprite Group

The business sector prepares itself for COVID19's fourth wave

12 November 2021 6:18 PM

Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)|

MultiChoice results

11 November 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Tim  Jacobs | CFO at Multichoice 

Medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS) 2021

11 November 2021 7:04 PM

Guest:   Micheal Sachs | Wits University professor & former head of National Treasury’s budget office 

How is the mid-term budget affecting your income tax

11 November 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: Charles De Wet | Tax Executive at ENSAfrica 

Market Commentary

11 November 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

Medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS) 2021

11 November 2021 6:33 PM

Guests: Edward Kieswetter | Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS, Gina Schoeman | Economist at Citi Bank, Sanisha Packirisamy | Economist at Momentum  and Dondo Mogajane | Director General at National Treasury 

Shapeshifter - Gerrie Fourie, Capitec CEO

10 November 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Gerrie Fourie | CEO at Capitec 

Eben Etzebeth let off hook 'a travesty of justice' - Khoisan Defiance Campaign
Local Politics

Local Politics

FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family - Foundation
Local

Local

Long-awaited fishing rights application process opens
Politics Business

Politics Business

After five postponements, Life Esidimeni inquest resumes in High Court
15 November 2021 10:27 AM

15 November 2021 10:27 AM

SAHRC probe into deadly July riots expected to start on Monday
15 November 2021 9:35 AM

15 November 2021 9:35 AM

With salaries set to be unpaid for fourth month, ANC staffers ready to protest
15 November 2021 9:21 AM

15 November 2021 9:21 AM

