Investment School - How to factor in global events to your investing

Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Today at 07:10
The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Katie McDonald
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:26
Talkers: What's your signature dish?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 07:40
Come Dine With Me Season 7 (pre rec)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
Meet the partner surrogate who has sex with her clients (pre rec done)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:45
Local firm creates beauty line for you butt! (ZOOM)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Silvermine Dam closed on Saturday, SANParks confirms 26-year-old man found dead Cape Town police are investigating the death of a man at Silvermine Dam found allegedly drowned in the dam on Saturday morning. 20 November 2021 6:38 PM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
3 fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 20 November 2021 8:09 AM
Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng National Department of Health Covid-19 Team Leader Dr Lesley Bamford updates Mandy Wiener on the latest Covid-19 stats. 19 November 2021 1:45 PM
Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy. 19 November 2021 9:01 AM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Peugeot Landtrek has high bar to clear in competing with SA bakkie favourites Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the latest motor industry news. 20 November 2021 9:38 AM
Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel Africa Melane asks motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj for advice on improving fuel economy. 19 November 2021 3:10 PM
Prasa suspends CEO Zolani Matthews The company is yet to announce his temporary replacement. 19 November 2021 2:00 PM
85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS - tax expert Tax expert Charmaine Germishuys speaks to Sara-Jayne King about SARS home visit checks on legitimacy of exclusive home office use. 20 November 2021 10:24 AM
Tips on how to control anger before it controls you Sara-Jayne speaks to Shelton Kartun, founder, CEO, Counsellor, and Facilitator at The Anger & Stress Management Centre. 20 November 2021 8:46 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 19 November 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks this week. 19 November 2021 5:01 PM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Investment School - How to factor in global events to your investing

Investment School - How to factor in global events to your investing

16 November 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Hywel George | Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group 


Friday File - Shepherd

19 November 2021 6:58 PM

Guest: Thereza Norton | Founder of Shepherd| 

Market Commentary

19 November 2021 6:41 PM

Guest: Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

Tiger Brands full year results mauled - earnings down 6%

19 November 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Noel Doyle | CEO at Tiger Brands

Eskom reports acts of sabotage

19 November 2021 6:26 PM

Guest: Andre de Ruyter | Group CEO at Eskom

Personal Finance - Ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions

18 November 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Small Business Focus : innovation strategies

18 November 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Life Healthcare Financial Results

18 November 2021 7:20 PM

Guest: Peter Wharton-Hood | CEO at Life Healthcare Group 

LimitEdition on bringing top tier local designs to the South African consumer with their platform

18 November 2021 7:00 PM

Guest: Vince Catania | co-founder of LimitEdition  

Economics & risk of kidnappings in SA

18 November 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: Dr Gérard Labuschagne | Forensic and Investigative Psychology

Market Commentary

18 November 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

Local

Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA still low, but slight uptick in Gauteng

Local Politics

85% of work from home office claims are being rejected by SARS - tax expert

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CT police probe death of man at Silvermine Dam

20 November 2021 5:01 PM

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde officially behind bars

20 November 2021 4:13 PM

DA rejects proposed deal to have Mashaba regain mayorship in CoJ

20 November 2021 4:04 PM

