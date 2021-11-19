Eskom reports acts of sabotage

Today at 04:40 Fitness with Liezel V: Realistic Vs. Unrealistic - Achieve your Fitness Goals with these Top Tips Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Today at 04:50 Car Talk: The Toyota Corolla Cross Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity

Today at 05:10 Mmusi Maimane open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Mmusi Maimane - Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)

Today at 05:15 Should a interprovincial travel restriction be introduced? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)

Today at 05:50 Update on COVID-19 cases in Gauteng Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo

Today at 06:10 Saica on exam chaos Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Freeman Nomvalo, SAICA CEO

Today at 06:25 International Day of Persons with Disabilities Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Tarryn Tomlinson - CEO at LiveAble

Today at 06:40 City fave: The Hood Kitchen - Mitchell's Plain Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Anwar Arendse

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: costly chaos at SA border posts Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Barbara Mommen

Today at 07:20 Why has the Discovery vaccination centre at CTICC been decommissioned? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer and Head of the Covid-19 Task Team at Discovery

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Binge Club - is Red Notice worth the hype? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Annzra Denita

Today at 08:21 Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 09:30 Naked Scientist The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Chris Smith

Today at 10:15 Umbodzi Gin is crafted in Africa The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Dave Mountain - Founder at Umbodzi Gin

Today at 10:30 FURTHER, enabling social entrepreneurs to create sustainable change The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Ian Calvert - Managing Director at Instant Grass

Today at 10:46 Monde Sithole The Adventurer The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Monde Sithole

Today at 11:15 International Day of Persons with Disabilities, The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

agmad ismail

