Investment School - understanding asset classes for your portfolio

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:20
Is it safe to vaccinate young children?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jonda Kerner
Today at 15:35
Communities, corruption and carcasses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Bloom
Today at 15:50
Order for disclosure of campaign funding confirmed; AmaBhungane victory with costs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dario Milo, Attorney
Today at 16:05
NPA Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje to vacate office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 16:55
An Hour With# Nicole Fortuin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Shell East Coast Seismic Survey: 'interim - interim' interdict dismissed with costs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melissa Groenink
Today at 17:20
Decision to stop Zimbabwean visa scheme is indefensible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:45
A Girl From Harare
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gemma Griffiths
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It's a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
CTICC vaccination site closes: 'It was always intended to run for 5 to 6 months' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Ron Whelan, the head of Discovery's Covid-19 task team. 3 December 2021 12:25 PM
'WC govt watching hospital admissions over next two weeks to gauge bed capacity' CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for a provincial Covid-19 update. 3 December 2021 10:52 AM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed' Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told. 2 December 2021 9:09 AM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms' Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman. 3 December 2021 9:48 AM
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the City's plans to clean up the sewer system. 3 December 2021 9:33 AM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms' Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman. 3 December 2021 9:48 AM
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It's a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Investment School - understanding asset classes for your portfolio

Investment School - understanding asset classes for your portfolio

23 November 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Nerina Visser | Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA 


Personal Finance - Can you ignore the price and just buy shares?

2 December 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Small Business Focus - Do you strive for excellence in your business? What does it mean, how do you measure it and set a standard, whose standard is it and who is the final judge? Should you even care?

2 December 2021 7:52 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

2 December 2021 7:52 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

How astronomical increases in coffee prices will affect roasters in South Africa

2 December 2021 7:19 PM

Guest: Bean There founder Jonathan Robinson 

Ford invests R600 million in Gqeberha plant to boost export capacity

2 December 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Ockert  Berry | head of operations at Ford SA 

SA media muscle up against Google and Facebook over usage content payments

2 December 2021 6:48 PM

Guest: Styli  Charalambous  | Co-founder and CEO at Daily Maverick 

Market Commentary

2 December 2021 6:46 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

As the Karpowership deal fails to take off, investigations reveal that Eskom will need to pay the Turkish company R3.3 billion under the "take-or-pay" provision.

2 December 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert

2 December 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert 

Calls for better coordination at the SA & Mozambique border which has cost local trucking companies R1.3 billion in revenue this year

2 December 2021 6:16 PM

Guest: Dr Juanita Maree |    CEO of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) 

Shapeshifter - Bheki Dube, founder and CEO of Curiocity

1 December 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Bheki Dube | Founder and CEO of Curiocity  

Consumer Ninja - Standard Bank clients send more complaints to the Ombudsman than any other bank

1 December 2021 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler

1 December 2021 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how

Business

SAICA CEO apologises for APC exam 'hell' but says assessment won't be nullified

Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Music, dance and fire: The 'Slum Party' bringing hope to Lagos

3 December 2021 1:33 PM

3 December 2021 1:33 PM

Taliban leader says Afghan women's rights must be enforced, quiet on education

3 December 2021 1:22 PM

3 December 2021 1:22 PM

After nearly a week without electricity, Bedfordview power restored

3 December 2021 1:14 PM

3 December 2021 1:14 PM

