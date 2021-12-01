Update on the court interdict to stop Shell from carrying out its seismic survey off the Wild Coast in EC

Guest: Cormac Cullinan | Director at Cullinan and Associates, an environmental law firm
Guest: Craig Gradidge | Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura InvestmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Badi Sudhakaran | Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at VALR.comLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Adrian Saville | Investment Specialist at Genera CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ndumiso Madlala | Former Co-owner of Soweto Gold Beer and Founder at King Shaka Royal PilsnerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Keith Breckenridge | Associate Professor at Wits Institute For Social And Economic ResearchLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National BankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business IntelligenceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Ryan Noach | Chief Executive at Discovery HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Owen Nkumane | SA former rugby union player and Presenter at SupersportLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hylton Kallner | CEO at Discovery BankLISTEN TO PODCAST