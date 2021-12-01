Consumer Ninja - Standard Bank clients send more complaints to the Ombudsman than any other bank

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Discussion Panel: Drownings over the festive season - No thank you!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Lambinon - Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri)
Trevor Petersen - head coach and principal at Meadowridge Swim School
Today at 09:15
What are South Africa's most dangerous roads?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simon Zwane - Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation
Today at 09:45
Should Government drop fuel levy and other taxes to give motorists a break at the pumps -AA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 10:05
The History of Migrant Labour
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masa Sono
Today at 10:30
Business in Focus - Via e Caffee - Creative Content Play with with Standard Bank
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Willie du Plessis - Head of Client Coverage for Business Clients at Standard Bank at Standard Bank
Today at 11:05
How much household debt is going towards educating our children?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Sebastian Alexanderson - CEO at National Debt Advisors
Latest Local
Discovery Health releases first omicron data on variant's impact in SA Dr Ryan Noach, Discovery Health CEO, speaks to Refilwe Moloto to discuss some of the key findings. 15 December 2021 7:47 AM
'Impossible task with Covid wave', Cape Town's Minstrel carnival cancelled again The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) director Muneeb Gambino speaks to John Maytham. 15 December 2021 6:37 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund Emeritus Professor Hennie Klopper, author of ‘RAF Practitioner’s Guide’ weighs in on the pros and cons of the Road Accident Fund. 14 December 2021 12:23 PM
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop... Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws. 13 December 2021 5:49 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace' President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday. 12 December 2021 12:57 PM
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits. 14 December 2021 8:47 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday. 14 December 2021 6:52 PM
5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to garden 14 December 2021 2:49 PM
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 13 December 2021 7:21 PM
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'. 12 December 2021 2:34 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021 - CPJ Report Thembisa Fakude, Africa Asia Dialogues research fellow and Former Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Southern Africa elaborates. 13 December 2021 7:32 AM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Consumer Ninja - Standard Bank clients send more complaints to the Ombudsman than any other bank

Consumer Ninja - Standard Bank clients send more complaints to the Ombudsman than any other bank

1 December 2021 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Investment School -how to open a TFSA for a kid

14 December 2021 7:57 PM

Guest: Craig Gradidge | Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School - Investment Crypto Currency Gifting ideas

14 December 2021 7:52 PM

Guest: Badi  Sudhakaran | Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at VALR.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School - Investment Gifting ideas for a 13 year old

14 December 2021 7:46 PM

Guest: Prof Adrian Saville | Investment Specialist  at Genera Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How a local brew master sold Soweto Gold then launched King Shaka Royal Pilsner

14 December 2021 7:25 PM

Guest: Ndumiso Madlala | Former Co-owner of Soweto Gold Beer and Founder at King Shaka Royal Pilsner 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why Elon Musk would have not made it as big if he was in South Africa

14 December 2021 7:17 PM

Guest: Keith Breckenridge | Associate Professor at Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

14 December 2021 6:40 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom denied the exemption to pollute at its Medupi and Matimba power stations

14 December 2021 6:27 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery Health on the company's analysis of real-world experience of Omicron-driven wave in South Africa

14 December 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: Dr Ryan Noach | Chief Executive at Discovery Health 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

People’s Money - Owen Nkumane | SA former rugby union player and Presenter at Supersport|

13 December 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Owen Nkumane | SA former rugby union player and Presenter at Supersport 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature - Discovery Bank's CEO reading list

13 December 2021 7:33 PM

Guest: Hylton Kallner | CEO at Discovery Bank 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'

Business Local

'Impossible task with Covid wave', Cape Town's Minstrel carnival cancelled again

Local

South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries

Local Lifestyle World Politics

Court modernisation crucial for improving service delivery - Zondo

15 December 2021 7:23 AM

Phalatse says multi-party mayoral committee will put Joburg residents first

15 December 2021 6:42 AM

Discovery says rapid spread of Omicron should be closely monitored

15 December 2021 5:58 AM

