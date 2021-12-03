The Automobile Association calls for fuel price audit as motorists overpaid for petrol on Wednesday

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association Of Sa (Aa)
Guest: Clementina van der Walt | Co-founder of Clementina CeremicsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary Booysen | Director at Rand Swiss
Guest: Paul Theron | MD at Vestact Asset ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Adrian Enthoven | Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund
Guest: Aisha Pandor | Co-Founder at SweepsouthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mike Schlebach | Managing Director at Protect The West CoastLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Nick Binedell | Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dom Moleta | co-founder of The RefilleryLISTEN TO PODCAST