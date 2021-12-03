Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 08:52
Save the Muizenberg beach huts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angela Gorman
Today at 09:15
Rassie, the official Dezemba Mascot
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Kristie Pladson
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
CPUT Food technology follow up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vusi Mshayisa
Today at 10:30
Pie in the Sky: How a legendary bakery business got thrown a lifeline
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sergio Luiz
Today at 11:05
BONTEHEUWEL BEE “BLITZKRIEG” KILLS FAMILY DOG
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
yumnah louw
Latest Local
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
La Niña will bring summer rain, but should SA brace for floods this December? CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewet speaks to Dr Peter Johnston, scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 16 December 2021 12:54 PM
South Africa to remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 despite spread of Omicron SA remains at lockdown level 1, despite being gripped by fourth wave as another 26,976 new Covid-19 cases are recorded. 16 December 2021 10:59 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison? CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. 16 December 2021 8:19 AM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
View all Politics
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma. 15 December 2021 7:51 PM
View all Business
I was wrongfully imprisoned for 10 years - it was a blessing: Rusty Labuschagne CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to author and businessman Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne. 15 December 2021 4:28 PM
'Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Anthony Matthews, Managing Director of the online jewellery retailer Shiny Rock Polished, 15 December 2021 11:06 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

3 December 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Patrick Mathidi | Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance - Reviewing your personal finances before the holidays

16 December 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: the good, bad and ugly of insurance sector in relation to Covid business interruption claims

16 December 2021 7:30 PM

Guest: Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doccie Review: Ours Not Mines - How mining has affected the environment and communities

16 December 2021 7:19 PM

Guest: Mike Schlebach | Managing Director at Protect The West Coast 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Second year into the pandemic: How President Cyril Ramaphosa has steered the ship

16 December 2021 7:04 PM

Guest: Prof Nick Binedell | Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the eco friendly grocery store, The Refillery is saving the planet in their own small way

16 December 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Dom Moleta | co-founder of The Refillery 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Year in Markets

16 December 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: David Shapiro | Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin 

Chris Gilmour | Investment Analyst at Salmour Research 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is there still value in local equities?

16 December 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: Sean  Neethling | Portfolio Manager at Morningstar Investment Management SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitch revise SA's outlook to stable from negative

16 December 2021 6:17 PM

Guest: Peter Attard Montalto | Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitch revise SA's outlook to stable from negative

16 December 2021 6:14 PM

Guest: Dr Duncan Pieterse | Head of asset and liability management at NT 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Johan Olivier - CE of Ranyaka Urban Planning

15 December 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Johan  Olivier |  UN Urban Planning and Design LAB's Local Strategic Advisor SA  & Executive Director  at Ranyaka Urban Planning 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque

Lifestyle

Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable

Business Politics

South Africa to remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 despite spread of Omicron

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Health Department update on SA’s fight against COVID-19

17 December 2021 7:36 AM

Six people killed in Mpumalanga horror crash

17 December 2021 6:48 AM

KZN ANC asks NEC to allow them to join Zuma's bid to appeal parole ruling

16 December 2021 7:02 PM

