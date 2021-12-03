Market Commentary

Guest: Patrick Mathidi | Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mike Schlebach | Managing Director at Protect The West CoastLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Nick Binedell | Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dom Moleta | co-founder of The RefilleryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Shapiro | Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Chris Gilmour | Investment Analyst at Salmour Research
Guest: Sean Neethling | Portfolio Manager at Morningstar Investment Management SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Peter Attard Montalto | Head of Capital Markets Research at IntellidexLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Duncan Pieterse | Head of asset and liability management at NTLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Johan Olivier | UN Urban Planning and Design LAB's Local Strategic Advisor SA & Executive Director at Ranyaka Urban PlanningLISTEN TO PODCAST