ZOOM Friday File - African Jacquard

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:15
'I vow not to give up in fight against SANDF’s 25m swim requirements'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Strike Dzumba
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
While people wait for govt homes, allow them to build decent ones while they wait
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quinton Adams - Founder at The ShackBuilder
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Pets and the pandemic
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Aileen Pypers - veterinary behaviourist at Pets at Play
Today at 10:30
PODCAST PLAY: WILLIAM SALTER
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
REPLAY: IN THE CHAIR ALLAN BOESAK
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Cable fault plunges Camps Bay to Woodstock into darkness on Monday evening A high tension cable fault has reportedly plunged the entire Atlantic Seaboard and CBD into darkness. 20 December 2021 8:41 PM
Only use extreme lockdown rules if SA hospitals get overwhelmed - De Oliveira Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to health expert and virus hunter Professor Tulio De Oliveira. 20 December 2021 6:53 PM
Asihambe! This cool granny is inspiring others to live healthier, happier lives Presenter Tessa van Staden chats to Makheni Zonneveld. 20 December 2021 3:52 PM
Court win for SA doctors denied integration back into local medical fraternity SAITHPA's legal desk chairperson Advocate Rene Govender elaborates on the court victory and what it means. 20 December 2021 2:29 PM
Back to work for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 self-isolation period The President has thanked all South Africans, leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during his isolat... 20 December 2021 12:42 PM
Many road accidents involving pedestrian deaths during festive season - JP Smith Refilwe Moloto finds out about festive season safety rollouts on Cape Town from Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith. 20 December 2021 9:25 AM
Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers Carmen Nel provides some insights. 20 December 2021 6:48 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service. 17 December 2021 1:50 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
I don't know why the Hawks haven't arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
ZOOM Friday File - African Jacquard

ZOOM Friday File - African Jacquard

3 December 2021 7:07 PM

Guest: Christine Daron | Founder & Creative Director


Buying Christmas gifts on a budget

20 December 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Nolubabalo Nyati | Founder of Debt Emancipation Movement 

Nolubabalo Nyati, founder of Debt Emancipation Movement on using money wisely during the festive season

Other People’s Money - Chef Katlego Mlambo

20 December 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Chef Katlego Mlambo

Chef Katlego Mlambo on his love for cooking and his relationship with money

Business Book feature - Best books of 2021

20 December 2021 7:38 PM

Guest: Ian Mann | Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants 

Fintech, Floatpays helps employees avoid Januworry with its savings tool

20 December 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Triya Govender | Head of Marketing at Floatpays 

Advice: How consumers can protect themselves from cyber-attacks

20 December 2021 7:10 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulin | Editor at MyBroadband.co.za 

How food prices have changed over the years

20 December 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Paul Makube | Senior Agricultural Economist  at FNB

Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory foretells about the future

20 December 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Carmen  Nel | Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers 


Carmen Nel, economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers explains what inflation is — and factors that led to the rise of it throughout 2021.

Friday File - Clementina Ceramics

17 December 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Clementina van der Walt | Co-founder of Clementina Ceremics

Market Commentary

17 December 2021 6:38 PM

Guest: Gary  Booysen | Director at Rand Swiss

 

2021 Blunders - Report Card 2021: Fail, Repeat The Year!

17 December 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Paul Theron | MD  at Vestact Asset Management 

Mayor explains what caused Monday night's CBD power outage

Tracing and quarantining contacts of Covid-19 cases no longer necessary - MAC

Local Politics

Back to work for Ramaphosa after Covid-19 self-isolation period

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Witnesses supporting Magopeni blame technical television team for error

21 December 2021 7:59 AM

21 December 2021 7:59 AM

Santaco welcomes COVID relief funds for taxi operators

21 December 2021 7:44 AM

21 December 2021 7:44 AM

Magistrate in Deokaran case says Mkhize's media statement holds no weight

21 December 2021 7:32 AM

21 December 2021 7:32 AM

