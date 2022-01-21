Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:10
We need to address why more boys repeat grades and drop out from school
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rahima Essop - Head of Communications and Advocacy at Zero Dropout Campaign
Today at 06:25
44-year-old Greek oil tanker washes ashore in Oudekraal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eddie Andrews - Deputy mayor
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Are our homes keeping up with climate change?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andy Horn - Natural buildings architect at Eco Design Architects & Consultants
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Fritz sex assault claims yet another crisis for DA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Erwin Schwella - Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote College
Today at 07:20
How Liesbeek's floodplain will impact development
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
High temps an indicator of our deepening climate crisis?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:45
Hands Up for Small Business with Nedbank
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:20
Albert Fritz - DA reax
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Londt
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:52
Is IFP job reservation bill constitutional?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Why are our roads so bad? Road engineer explains & pothole patrol on repairing roads
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ANDREW LAATZ
Today at 10:30
Why communities come together to fix their own infrastructure - Organizer explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johan Grabe
Today at 11:05
Pothole hour- liability . legal ,political, social risk
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kirstie Haslam, Partner at DSC Attorneys
Kevin Allan - Managing director at Municipal IQ
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Top SA scientists raise red flag over Gender Commission's vaccine 'warning' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Sahpra board chairperson Prof Helen Rees. 24 January 2022 7:43 PM
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology. 24 January 2022 5:22 PM
Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch' Eat Out and Food 24 Head of Content Tessa Purdon chats to Pippa Hudson about the latest foody news. 24 January 2022 2:21 PM
View all Local
Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers Mandy Weiner speaks to News 24 journalist Jason Felix about the latest surrounding Albert Fritz' suspension. 24 January 2022 12:32 PM
'We're not opposed to Amazon building HQ in Cape Town just not on heritage land' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nadine Dirks of the Liesbeek Action Campaign, a group of concerned citizens, about the court interdict. 24 January 2022 11:26 AM
ANC NEC and the Sisulu question: 'Ramaphosa side won the day' says analyst Ongama Mtimka, lecturer in the dept. of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 January 2022 7:44 AM
View all Politics
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Russell, Chairperson of SA Canegrowers. 24 January 2022 7:29 PM
Infrastructure plans? We've got 'em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much... The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex. 24 January 2022 6:58 PM
View all Business
Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Mark Anderson, the principal of the Koa Academy. 24 January 2022 2:46 PM
[VIDEOS & PICS] Please donate to help fire-injured Kleinmond baboons Jenni Trethowan of Baboon Matters Trust gives an eyewitness account of fire injuries and the amazing work being done. 24 January 2022 11:56 AM
Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back' Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji tells her story of healing in the book How I Took Back My Power - she talks to Sara-Jayne King... 23 January 2022 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 24 January 2022 9:20 PM
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Rugby world shows love to U12 player who was bashed online for being "too big" A number of big names on the international rugby scene have jumped to the defence of a young rugby player who was told he is "too... 24 January 2022 4:24 PM
Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 24 January 2022 8:39 AM
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding after announcing stricter Covid rules 'Such is life' said NZ PM Jacinda Ardern. Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald. 23 January 2022 3:41 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
The Best Of The Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

21 January 2022 6:36 PM

Guest: Nick  Kunze | .. at Sanlam Private Wealth 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Other People’s Money Rico Schacherl cartoonist and co-creator of the popular Madam & Eve cartoon strip

24 January 2022 8:07 PM

Guest: Rico Schacherl | Cartoonist  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature - The ONE Thing: The Surprisingly Simple Truth Behind Extraordinary Results - Gary Keller, Jay Papasan

24 January 2022 7:32 PM

Guest: Yolanda Cuba | Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The struggling local sugar industry partners with Shoprite to promote the sale of its sweet product on their shelves

24 January 2022 7:20 PM

Guest: Andrew Russell | Chairman of SA Canegrowers 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech with Toby

24 January 2022 7:06 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Chief at Stuff Studios 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why SA's infrastructure plans struggle to get off the ground

24 January 2022 6:54 PM

Guest: Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

24 January 2022 6:34 PM

Guest: Meryl Pick | Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court approves for Steinhoff investors to get a payout

24 January 2022 6:24 PM

Guest: Prof. Jannie Rossouw | Visiting professor at Wits Business School | 

Rob Rose |  at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File - Avoova Luxury African Gifts

21 January 2022 6:54 PM

Guest: Rob  Burton | CEO & Owner  at Avoova | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sorry-not-sorry: How to offer a sincere apology

21 January 2022 6:33 PM

Guest: Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline

Business

Business

Steinhoff: 'I'm giving up hope we'll ever see people brought to justice'

Business

Business

Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers

Local Politics

Local Politics

Biden caught insulting Fox News journalist

25 January 2022 5:37 AM

Eight dead in Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon stadium crush

25 January 2022 5:28 AM

25 January 2022 5:28 AM

Burkina president 'survives assassination attempt'

24 January 2022 8:41 PM

24 January 2022 8:41 PM

