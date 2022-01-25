US Fed ripple effects on emerging countries' interest rate hike cycle

Guest: Prof Adrian Saville | Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Phetheni Nkuna | Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker HofmeyrLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ajen Sita | South Africa Chief Executive Officer and Africa Region Managing Partner at EyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Thabi Leoka | Independent EconomistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at AdviceworxLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Leon Lourens | CEO at PepkorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Theo Baloyi | CEO of BathoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting |LISTEN TO PODCAST