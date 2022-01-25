US Fed ripple effects on emerging countries' interest rate hike cycle

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:50
Car Talk: Kyalami 9hour Endurance race
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Today at 05:10
Transformation with the Judicial system
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mbekezeli Benjamin - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Today at 05:46
Road to AFCON final
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 06:25
City fave: The Ice Station
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shern Allely - General Manager at Ice Rink
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Leaders or sexual predators?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ronel Koekemoer - Counselling Coordinator at Rape Crisis Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Sport: Sexual abuse cases in the sporting world and the impact on brands and sponsors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Durban July and Met winner, Ashwin Reynolds
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ashwin Reynolds
Today at 08:21
UK's Lord Peter Hain raises red flag about consultancy firm Bain
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lord Peter Hain - British politician & anti-apartheid fighter at ...
Today at 09:05
No LGBTIQ option for Census 2022
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Steve Letsike
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:30
Are you more than a Mom/Dad ?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Amiena Peck
Today at 11:05
Our taste buds are changing. Why so many products are being discontinued
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vusi Mshayisa
Latest Local
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
Koeberg power plant will operate at half capacity for at least 10 months: Eskom Presenter Ray White chats to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 3 February 2022 1:38 PM
View all Local
Only 30m Covid vaccinations administered in SA. Why have people stopped coming? Dr. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager for the national vaccination programme speaks to Ray White. 3 February 2022 2:48 PM
Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape CEO at South African Post Office Nomkhita Mona chats to Africa Melane. 3 February 2022 9:20 AM
Why teacher unions divided on return to full-time learning at schools Refilwe Moloto speaks to Basil Manuel of Naptosa and plays audio from Andre De Bruyn of the Educators Union of SA. 3 February 2022 7:51 AM
View all Politics
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
Pepkor (PEP, Ackermans) makes R3 billion move into South America Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Leon Lourens about Pepkor's acquisition in Brazil. 3 February 2022 6:56 PM
Chicken prices are spiking – also maize, rice, and cooking oil Refilwe Moloto interviews Mervyn Abrahams of the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group. 3 February 2022 2:29 PM
View all Business
Mozzies bugging you? How to prevent mosquito breeding if you have a water tank CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to DIY expert Angelo d'Ambrosio. 3 February 2022 3:54 PM
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby. 3 February 2022 12:39 PM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe? Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 3 February 2022 11:37 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
Denmark ditches all Covid restrictions despite rise in cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 2 February 2022 1:42 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation? John Maytham interviews transfeminine journalist Cassandra Roxburgh about the debate around gender-neutral public restrooms. 2 February 2022 5:33 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
US Fed ripple effects on emerging countries' interest rate hike cycle

US Fed ripple effects on emerging countries' interest rate hike cycle

25 January 2022 6:25 PM

25 January 2022 6:25 PM

Guest: Prof Adrian Saville | Investment Specialist  at Genera Capital 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance - How to maximize the tax benefits on your investments?

3 February 2022 8:04 PM

3 February 2022 8:04 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - how do you get new recruits up to speed fast and effectively.

3 February 2022 7:36 PM

3 February 2022 7:36 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What the law says about your side-gig?

3 February 2022 7:20 PM

Guest: Phetheni Nkuna | Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa needs to 'radically and rapidly' get economy working again

3 February 2022 7:10 PM

3 February 2022 7:10 PM

Guest: Ajen  Sita | South Africa Chief Executive Officer and Africa Region Managing Partner at Ey 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The government is killing the golden goose, what now?

3 February 2022 6:54 PM

3 February 2022 6:54 PM

Dr Thabi  Leoka | Independent Economist  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

3 February 2022 6:34 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pepkor expands into Latin America with Brazilian value retail group

3 February 2022 6:21 PM

3 February 2022 6:21 PM

Guest: Leon Lourens | CEO at Pepkor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Founder and CEO of Batho Theo Baloyi

2 February 2022 8:06 PM

2 February 2022 8:06 PM

Guest: Theo Baloyi | CEO of Batho

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja: what do you do when you get calls or letters from a collection agency for a debt you don’t owe?

2 February 2022 7:36 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - Who needs inflation?

2 February 2022 7:32 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sars exposes R24 billion gold scam: 'It’s been ongoing for a decade, at least'

Business Local

Chicken prices are spiking – also maize, rice, and cooking oil

Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Guinea-Bissau president urges 'return to duties' after putsch attempt

3 February 2022 8:26 PM

SA hip-hop museum: Artists urged to think outside the box

3 February 2022 8:23 PM

Stas SA to meet with LGBQTIA+ community over census 2022 form 'exclusion'

3 February 2022 7:02 PM

