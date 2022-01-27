Kanonkop purchases neighbouring Laibach Wine Estate

Today at 04:50 Finance Feature: Choosing the right financial advisor Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Alan Botha - Director and Wealth Manager at Jurgens Finance Pty Ltd

Today at 05:10 Renew your vehicle license disc at the Post Office Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Nomkhita Mona - CEO at South African Post Office

Today at 06:10 Unions divided on return to full time learning Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Basil Manuel

Today at 06:25 Trendspotting Thursdays with Kirsty Bisset Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Chief justice interviews – Mandisa Maya Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution (Casac)

Today at 07:20 Fuel price increase spells disaster for South Africa's food prices Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Mervyn Abrahams - Programme coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD)

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: Linking Zuma to Transnet plunder Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Russia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Prof Irina Filatova

Today at 09:20 Regulation of the plumbing industry post-Covid. The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Brendan Reynolds - Executive Director at The Institute of Plumbing South Africa (IOPSA)

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:45 Follow up: Why the mixed feelings around Vuma's infrastructure installations? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Today at 10:05 DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Daniel Pelz

Today at 10:30 World read aloud day & Book Dash seeks to make reading accessible to all SA children The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Julia Norrish - Shawco

