Market Commentary

Today at 13:10 On the couch: Carte Blanche: Gwijo Squad Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Chulumanco Macwingane - Chairperson at Gwijo Squad

125 125

Today at 13:40 Food - Eat Out (by voicenote) Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com

125 125

Today at 13:45 Food - the hunt for Cape Town's best pizza Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kimon Bisogno - owner at Ferdinando's pizza

125 125

Today at 14:10 Legal Talk: heritage laws - protection of heritage artifacts Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Briege Williams - Heritage Officer: Maritime and Underwater Cultural Heritage Unit at South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA)

125 125

Today at 14:40 Have you pledged for your Santa Shoebox yet? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Deb Zelezniak, CEO of the Santa Shoebox Project,

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music - Mark Wayne Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Mark Wayne

125 125

Today at 15:20 What legal consequences must Zandile Mafe face if he refuses to appear in court again? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Windell Nortje

125 125

Today at 15:40 Electric cars Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alexander Parker - Author of '50 People Who F***ed Up South Africa: The lost decade' at ...

125 125

Today at 15:50 Magic shrooms - alternate therapy with caution Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr. Adam Fakroodeen

125 125

Today at 16:05 Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak has been announced as UK's next Prime Minister Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gavin Grey

125 125

Today at 16:20 NSRI swimming survival containers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Andrew Ingram - Drowning Prevention Manager at NSRI

125 125

Today at 16:33 New drivers licenses as announced by Mbulula Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

125 125

Today at 17:05 DA march for the removal of Bheki Cele Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Guy Lamb

125 125

Today at 17:20 Surgeon faces shock murder charge after death of patient Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Simon Strachen

125 125