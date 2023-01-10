Market Commentary

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
How matrics can become economically productive Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to network mobiliser at Youth Capital, Lethiwe Sinodumiso Nkosi about the future of work, employment, an... 21 January 2023 10:50 AM
Matric 2022: Stepping into the real world Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush joins Refiloe Mpakanyane to discuss ways matriculants can branch out into the adu... 21 January 2023 10:04 AM
Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world. 21 January 2023 9:10 AM
Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success Herman Mashaba’s success started from his selling of cosmetic products and marrying his wife at 22 which is what kept him ‘safe’.... 20 January 2023 3:02 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magashule court appearance, no visible ANC support All the news you need to know. 20 January 2023 2:45 PM
New Zealand High Commissioner: 'Jacinda Ardern led with wit and grace' New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announced that she will not be seeking re-election and will be stepping down. 20 January 2023 1:00 PM
Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year Every cent of public money has gone towards service delivery, claims the City of Cape Town. 20 January 2023 11:45 AM
How COID pensioners can upskill and get back into the workplace Clarence Ford finds out more about the government’s Vocational Rehabilitation Programme for individuals who have suffered occupati... 20 January 2023 7:46 AM
Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding. 20 January 2023 7:26 AM
How to cope in a toxic work environment Amy MacIver chats to clinical psychologist Daniel Den Hollander about how to deal with toxic work environments. 21 January 2023 7:10 AM
Beano's Bash Street Kids’ illustrator David Sutherland dies age 89 The renowned Beano illustrator passed a few weeks his OBE, which lauded his contribution to the arts, was announced in December 20 January 2023 4:10 PM
The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play. 20 January 2023 3:50 PM
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
'I feel a special affinity for South Africa' - Gregory Porter on SA tour Lester Kiewit speaks to two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter. 20 January 2023 1:30 PM
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life. 20 January 2023 1:28 PM
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss Italian Mafia Boss, Matteo Massina Denaro, was captured by Italian police, who also discovered his secret hideout. 20 January 2023 12:19 PM
Russia is pulverising Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. A war crime? An expert weighs in on the Geneva Convention and how it should protect civilians in conflict. 20 January 2023 6:52 AM
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
10 January 2023 4:49 PM

Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank 


Friday File - Sustainability in luxurious watchmaking

20 January 2023 4:55 PM

Guest: Debbie Hathway | Watches and Jewellery writer

20 January 2023 4:41 PM

Guest: David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth|

The Money Show Explainer: How possible is it to take the government to court over load-shedding?

20 January 2023 4:39 PM

Guest: Mbekezeli Benjamin | Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct

Mineral Council: Eskom's problems are not about the availability of coal

20 January 2023 4:27 PM

Guest: Allan Seccombe | Head Communications at The Mineral Council of SA|

Personal Finance - Reinvesting your dividends can have a huge impact on your portfolio.

19 January 2023 6:04 PM

Warren Ingram 

Small Business Focus - start-up funding

19 January 2023 5:39 PM

Pavlo Phitidis 

Should a "good" leader know when to quit?

19 January 2023 5:38 PM

Prof Mias de Klerk | Director for the Centre for Responsible Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School 

America's Noodle acquires SA's e-Learning Design Firm Hubble Studios

19 January 2023 5:05 PM

Hannes Geldenhuys | CEO and co-founder of Hubble Studios 

Spar's auditors report dodgy loan to regulator

19 January 2023 4:56 PM

Syd Vianello | Retail Analyst 

19 January 2023 4:36 PM

Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

South Africa's top-peforming matric opens up about her wild results

Local

Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely

Lifestyle

The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'

Business Lifestyle

3 dead, including baby, in N1 De Doorns accident

22 January 2023 12:34 PM

'If only govt could be told to respect people,' Zuma at Isandlwana commemoration

22 January 2023 9:16 AM

Mantashe on ANC FS: Ill-discipline dearly costing the province

21 January 2023 5:50 PM

