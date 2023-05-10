ZAR in freefall amid concerns around loadshedding

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
What you need to know about the mumps outbreak Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati speaks about the mumps outbreak in South Africa. 13 May 2023 10:00 AM
'All roads lead to UCT' for their open day TOMORROW Tomorrow, Saturday 13 May, the University of Cape Town will hold its first in-person open day post pandemic. 12 May 2023 5:50 PM
Cape Town's first biophilic building will kickstart an architectural revolution The first biophilic building in SA and on the continent, The Fynbos development is being constructed on Bree Street in Cape Town. 12 May 2023 5:32 PM
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely. 12 May 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight. 12 May 2023 5:16 PM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
Has wine-tasting and pairing become too pretentious? Chef and food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido speaks about the art of wine tasting and pairing. 13 May 2023 12:33 PM
Buying a new car? Be careful of mileage tampering Resident motoring enthusiast Kumbi Mtshakazi explains how to tell if your car’s mileage has been tampered with. 13 May 2023 11:33 AM
Don't skip your warm up! It has huge benefits for exercise Certified nutritionist and personal trainer, Fulufhelo Siphuma on the importance of warming up and cooling down before a match or... 13 May 2023 9:25 AM
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
ZAR in freefall amid concerns around loadshedding

ZAR in freefall amid concerns around loadshedding

10 May 2023 6:40 PM

Guest: Isaah Mhlanga | Head of Markets Research at  RMB


Friday File - The science behind luxury handbags - HobNob Luxury

12 May 2023 7:31 PM

Alban Kwameni |Handbag designer & Founder of HobNob Luxury Bags|

Market Commentary

12 May 2023 7:28 PM

David Peacock | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth|

The Money Show Explainer: The Power of Sanctions and SA sustain EU sanctions ?

12 May 2023 7:26 PM

Daniel Silke | Director at Political Futures Consultancy|

A big dissatisfaction with SA is brewing over Ramaphosa and Putin’s bromance

12 May 2023 7:25 PM

Peter Attard Montalto | Managing Director at Intellidex|

How SA’s “friendship” with Russia is beginning to have negative effects on the Economy

12 May 2023 7:23 PM

Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand|

Genius Podcast with Bruce Whitfield

11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Personal Finance - What to consider when financing a vehicle?

11 May 2023 8:04 PM

Warren Ingram|Co-Founder of Galileo Capital

Small Business Focus - What is a brand, have you built your business into one, why does it matter, how do you do it.

11 May 2023 7:45 PM

Pavlo Phitidis| CEO, Aurik Business Accelerator

Why is Allan Gray worried that certain domestic stocks are at risk of becoming “value traps”?

11 May 2023 7:43 PM

Duncan Artus | CIO at Allan Gray

How load shedding turned a fun project to the most in demand service

11 May 2023 7:42 PM

Cathryn Reece|Product Specialist @ EskomSePush|

No final plan on how Eskom will mitigate load shedding this winter: Rudi Dicks

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

HOW TO BEAT TRAFFIC when our Stormers take on Connacht in URC semi-finals

Eskom seeks Nersa approval for cross-border energy procurement

13 May 2023 5:54 PM

6 killed, at least 30 injured in bus collision near Mossel Bay

13 May 2023 4:42 PM

Gauteng Health Dept concerned about safety of nurses amid increasing attacks

13 May 2023 4:14 PM

