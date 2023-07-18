South Africans do not trust their government, and this is a bad thing

Guest: Khaya Sithole | Independent Political Analyst
Guest: Deon Gouws |Chief investment officer at CredoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Martin Bergh| chairperson of the SA Rooibos Council (SARC)|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Oresti Patricios | CEO at Ornico Group|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Maloba Tshehla| Head of Advisory at Economic Development PlatformLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Azar Jammine | Director and Chief Economist at Ecomometrix|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Carien Engelbrecht| CEO of Aurik Enterprise DevelopmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zander Matthee | Co-Founder & CEO at MergeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lisa Steyn| Mining and Energy Writer at News24LISTEN TO PODCAST