There’s no truth in this - PIC CEO on allegations against Zweli Mkhize

Today at 13:07
On the couch - PE chocolatier taking on the world
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chris parkin
Today at 13:12
A look at the Masters Court
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Adv Martin Mafojane - Chief Master at the Dept of Justice and Constitutional Development
Lebza - Caller
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Wrong prices on the shelves, and consumer debt trends
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Taylor Paul - 702 Listener
Benay Sager - Chief Operating Officer at Debtbusters
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 14:07
DIY with Angelo d’Ambrosio - How to get rid of home-invading insects
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Music with Bonfire Buffalo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ivy Ann van Rooyen
Today at 15:10
Houses built along Central Line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leonard Ramatlakane - PRASA Chairperson
Today at 15:20
SA variant is a stigmatising approach - SA Virologists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willem Hanekom - Associate Professor And Lab Di at South African Tb Vaccine Initi
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Plan B with rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
New24: Does Greyhound's closure spell the end of the road for the long-distance bus sector?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - Transport Economist
Today at 16:20
DM Op-Ed: Traditional Courts Bill: How to entrench inequality and a parallel reality for 18 million marginalised South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Aninka Claassens
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Apple car to be made in America by Kia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 17:05
What about mixing different vaccines?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Director of Ezintsha
Today at 17:20
What is the Haze Club case and why does it matter?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Liddel - director of The Haze Club
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Big Concerts on plans to rebuild entertainment sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Van Wyk - Cfo at Big Concerts
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Amanda Cromhout on Loyalty card programmes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amanda Cromhout - CEO at Truth
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Tax year end
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
