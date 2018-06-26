Brian Joffe’s Long4Life buys fashion retailer Rage for R3.9 billion

DW Hour
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: Charter and Tourism bus industry plea for assistance
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Fiona Brooke-Leggatt - Chair at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)
Today at 05:46
Free Market Foundation against more permanent restrictions on the alcohol industry
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Leon Louw - Executive Director at Free Market Foundation
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Dry cleaners hit by triple whammy during pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Robarts - Co-director at Nannucci Dry Cleaners
Today at 06:44
Tech Tuesday : Charging your phone through the air?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Nedbank and Trillian state capture "link"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Dr Andrea Mendelsohn on life at the Covid frontline
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Andrea Mendelsohn
Today at 08:21
Myanmar coup - what led to this?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Melissa Crouch - Professor and Associate Dean Research Faculty of Law and Justice at University Of New South Wales
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
City of CT calls on police minister for action relating to ongoing attacks on bus commuters in the city
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:08
The success of Rovos Rail the most luxurious train in the world
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rohan Vos
Today at 10:45
Alternative to Salary Advances
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simon Ward
Today at 11:05
GSB Solution Space recently announced a new partnership with Ayoba to continue to develop and scale promising start-ups
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Amanzi for Food
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Durr
