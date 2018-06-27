Why South African banks are scared to death of Eskom (and why you should be too)

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism: Charter and Tourism bus industry plea for assistance
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Fiona Brooke-Leggatt - Chair at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)
Today at 05:46
Free Market Foundation against more permanent restrictions on the alcohol industry
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Leon Louw - Executive Director at Free Market Foundation
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Dry cleaners hit by triple whammy during pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Robarts - Co-director at Nannucci Dry Cleaners
Today at 06:44
Tech Tuesday : Charging your phone through the air?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Nedbank and Trillian state capture "link"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Dr Andrea Mendelsohn on life at the Covid frontline
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Andrea Mendelsohn
Today at 08:21
Myanmar coup - what led to this?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Melissa Crouch - Professor and Associate Dean Research Faculty of Law and Justice at University Of New South Wales
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
City of CT calls on police minister for action relating to ongoing attacks on bus commuters in the city
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:08
The success of Rovos Rail the most luxurious train in the world
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rohan Vos
Today at 10:45
Alternative to Salary Advances
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simon Ward
Today at 11:05
GSB Solution Space recently announced a new partnership with Ayoba to continue to develop and scale promising start-ups
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Amanzi for Food
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Durr
Latest Local
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy' Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps. 8 February 2021 1:56 PM
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe? The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King... 8 February 2021 11:54 AM
View all Local
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
View all Politics
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens. 8 February 2021 10:55 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
View all Business
Choosing love: Interracial couples talk white privilege and 'colour blindness' Has the stigma attached to interracial relationships ceased or are there still issues with people dating across the so-called colo... 7 February 2021 11:42 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adu... 6 February 2021 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion

Why South African banks are scared to death of Eskom (and why you should be too)

Why South African banks are scared to death of Eskom (and why you should be too)

27 June 2018 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Day Deputy Editor Carol Paton.


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Business Book feature : Mark Makepeace on his book, FTSE: The inside story

8 February 2021 7:40 PM

Guest: Mark  Makepeace  |  Founder And Former CEO  at FTSE Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spot Money Introduces Open Banking Offering In SA

8 February 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Andre  Hugo | CEO at Spot Money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Renewable energy to solves more than just power crisis in SA

8 February 2021 7:09 PM

Guest: Chris  Antonopoulos | CEO at Lekela Power

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Elon Musk's Telsa starts accepting payment in bitcoin. It also placed $1,5billion in the crypto currency

8 February 2021 6:55 PM

Guest: Farzam Ehsani | Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

8 February 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Arthur Karas | Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does Nedbank have a case in the state capture saga?

8 February 2021 6:32 PM

Guest: Susan Comrie | Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s Covid vaccine rollout plans hit a serious snag. Now what ?

8 February 2021 6:19 PM

Guest: Stavros Nicolau | National Covid Vaccine Coordination Committee member

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File: Maverick and Jane Gourmet Popcorn

5 February 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Rayhaan Jhetam | Founder at Maverick And Jane Gourmet Popcorn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

5 February 2021 6:45 PM

Guest: Gary McNamara | null at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance Minister calls to tune African Bank into a state bank are " not positive"

5 February 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Third wave may come before we're vaccinating - Premier Winde on AstraZeneca blow

Local

Ottery employee arrested for selling tik and heroin at his job

[WATCH] Fish Hoek beach protester refuses to wear mask at rowdy court appearance

Local

Woman who lost son, husband in Vanderbijlpark shooting wants answers

8 February 2021 7:57 PM

PSA: Govt must go to India and get back the money paid for vaccines

8 February 2021 7:49 PM

Judgment in Dudu Myeni’s delinquency appeal case reserved

8 February 2021 6:33 PM

