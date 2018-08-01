Apple is pennies from becoming the world’s first ever trillion dollar company

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 07:20
Fixing a derailed industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James Stent
Guests
James Stent
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Jean Delport
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean Delport - Head chef at Restaurant Interlude
Guests
Jean Delport - Head chef at Restaurant Interlude
125
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Armand Aucamp - Actor, Author and Entrepreneur
Guests
Armand Aucamp - Actor, Author and Entrepreneur
125
Today at 08:45
Moonstruck 2021
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter of Early Breakfast on CapeTalk and 702
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter of Early Breakfast on CapeTalk and 702
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:08
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:33
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:45
International news from Deutsche Welle in Berlin with Janelle Dumalaon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Janelle Dumalaon - Business Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Guests
Janelle Dumalaon - Business Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
125
Today at 11:05
The future now with dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
125
Today at 11:45
Super Scientist Campaign with Inspiring Fifty winner Genevieve Mannel
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 12:23
Proposed changes to South Africa's ID Management Policy - Iranti responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rumana Akoob - head of communications at Iranti
Guests
Rumana Akoob - head of communications at Iranti
125
Today at 12:37
POCA bust: Hawks swoop in on suspects in Brian Wainstein murder case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Colonel Katlego Mogale
Guests
Colonel Katlego Mogale
125
Today at 12:45
The Proposed Children's Amendment Bill and why Counter Submissions are Important
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Siphokazi Jonas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siphokazi Jonas poem
Guests
Siphokazi Jonas poem
125
Today at 13:40
Book Club - The Great Escape from the Woodlands Nursing Home
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joanna Nell
Joanna Nell mobile
Guests
Joanna Nell
Joanna Nell mobile
125
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Busting immune building myths with Dr Yashica Khalawan
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Yashica Khalawan
Guests
Dr Yashica Khalawan
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up