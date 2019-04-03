Consumer Talk: MTN's unilateral contract subscription hike

Heather John has complained that SafariNow has not yet paid her for a guest booking at her B&B.
In a written statement to Wendy Knowler, the company's MD said that they are working very hard to resolve all these issues.
Heidi Steinbruckner
Heather John
Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
John Joubert | Commercial Director at Peninsula Beverages
Guest: Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Megan Pollock | A customer who ordered items from Estee Lauder
Guest : Wendy Knowler| Consumer Journalist|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa in conversation with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa and Wendy take the case study of Cara Anderson of Fourways. Take a listen to hear her story.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Consumer Journalist Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST